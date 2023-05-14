Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy in Berlin to Meet With German Leaders

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Berlin overnight, where he’s expected to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other Germany leaders, a day after a visit to Rome that included an audience with Pope Francis.

Germany on Saturday announced it’s preparing a record military aid package for Ukraine worth almost $3 billion.

Ukraine fired on targets in the occupied Luhansk region on Friday using Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK, Russia’s defense ministry said. Two Russian military helicopters and two jets crashed on Saturday in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, according to Russian media reports.

Key Developments

Ramaphosa, Zelenskiy Hold Talks Amid Russia Weapons Dust-up

China to Send Special Envoy to Ukraine, Russia From Monday

Ukraine Cites Gains on Russian Troops Near Embattled Bakhmut

Germany Announces Record €2.7B in Military Aid for Ukraine

G-7 Finance Chiefs Unite to Condemn Russia and Counter China

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy in Berlin for Talks With German Leaders (8 a.m.)

Zelenskiy arrived in Berlin overnight, where the Ukrainian president is expected to have talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other top officials. He arrived in a Luftwaffe jet from Rome, according to the Associated Press. He met there Saturday with Italy’s prime minister, president, and Pope Francis.

Germany on Saturday announced a record military aid package to Ukraine worth close to $3 billion.

Zelenskiy and Scholz are expected to travel later on Sunday to the western German city of Aachen, where Ukraine’s leader will receive the Charlemagne Prize — for work done in the service of unification — awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa, Zelenskiy Talk After Russian Weapons Claims (1 a.m.)

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks with Zelenskiy on Saturday, amid allegations that the country supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia, despite Pretoria having taken a neutral stance on its invasion of Ukraine.

“Anyone who helps an aggressor with a weapon will be an accomplice with all the consequences,” Zelenskiy said in an statement after speaking to Ramaphosa remotely from Rome. He said he called on Ramaphosa “to join together with other countries of the world, all continents, and Africa in joint work to implement our peace formula.”

South Africa and the US also sought on Friday to make amends after US Ambassador Reuben Brigety was summoned in protest over his accusation about Russian weapons supplies.

Zelenskiy Vows ‘Results’ From Counteroffensive (8:02 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said Ukraine is getting ready, with great effort, for a counteroffensive against Russia, adding that “important steps will be taken shortly.” He provided no other details in a live interview with Italian public broadcaster Rai Uno.

“You will see results,” he said. “We believe in victory.”

Zelenskiy Says He Urged Pope ‘to Condemn Russian Crimes’ (6:21 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he urged Pope Francis, in their private meeting at the Vatican on Saturday, “to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor.”

“I also talked about our Peace Formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed joining its implementation,” Zelenskiy said.

A Vatican statement after the meeting didn’t mention peace efforts, noting that the two men had discussed “he “humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war.”

Russia’s Kommersant Says Two Jets, Two Helicopters Crash in Bryansk (5:30 p.m.)

Two Russian military jets — an Su-24 and an Su-35 — and two Mi-8 helicopters likely crashed on Saturday in the Bryansk region not far from Ukraine’s northeast border, with their crews killed, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

Earlier, Russian media reported that one plane and one helicopter had crashed, with the circumstances still under investigation.

In its report, which cited “preliminary data,” Kommersant said the jets had been headed to Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on a bombing mission with the helicopters had trailed them to pick up crew members if they were shot down by enemy fire.

Russia Says Ukraine Used UK Storm Shadow Missiles to Strike Luhansk (3:30 p.m.)

Ukraine’s forces used Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK to strike occupied Luhansk, Russia’s defense ministry said in an update on what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia said the targets included a polymer factory and a meat plant, without offering evidence. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine’s military. Images on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising in the city that’s far behind the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

The UK confirmed this week that it’s donating the weapons to Ukraine, saying the move was a “calibrated and proportionate response to Russia’s escalations.” The missiles have a firing range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles). It was unclear when the Storm Shadows would be ready for deployment.

Germany Announces €2.7 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine (10 a.m.)

Germany is preparing another military support package for Ukraine worth more than €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion), the country’s defense ministry said, confirming an earlier report from Der Spiegel.

The record large package is intended to continue to support Kyiv in its defense against Russia and will include material from the areas of artillery, air defense, and armored combat vehicles including main battle tanks.

“We are once again showing that Germany is serious about its support,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. “Germany will provide all the help it can - as long as it takes,” he added.

