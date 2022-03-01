U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.84
    +2.43 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3329
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8870
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,111.44
    +696.04 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.38
    +12.39 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,525.35
    -319.37 (-1.19%)
     

Ukraine: Medicom Donates Over $250,000 in Medical Products

·2 min read

MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and medical grade surgical masks, joins the international business community in expressing its solidarity with the Ukrainian population. Medicom has operated a distribution center in Kyiv for over 10 years and employs over 15 people there.

Medicom for Ukraine (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)
Medicom for Ukraine (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

In order to support the humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine, Medicom will be sending over $250,000 worth of medical products from North America and Europe. In addition, the company is launching a fundraiser among its nearly 2,000 employees and will match every dollar donated. The funds raised will be donated to Doctors Without Borders and used primarily to improve access to health care and medication.

"For the past few days, our thoughts have been with our colleagues in Kyiv and with the Ukrainian people. In keeping with our mission to protect, we decided to help the caregivers involved in the humanitarian efforts and their patients," said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

Medicom's customers and partners who wish to support medical humanitarian aid operations in Ukraine can visit the Doctors Without Borders website at https://www.msf.org.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and received a Mercure Award at the Mercuriades 2021.

Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomGlobal or visit our pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ukraine-medicom-donates-over-250-000-in-medical-products-301493419.html

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Upamostat Shows 100% Efficacy In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced topline results from the Phase 2 part of the Phase 2/3 study of RHB-107 (upamostat) in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The study showed promising efficacy results delivering a 100% reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19, with zero patients on RHB-107 hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 15% on the placebo-controlled arm requiring hospitalization. Furthermore, the study showed an 87.8% reduction in reported new severe COVI

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • Takeda, Dana-Farber scientists team up on RNA startup

    A former head at Takeda's Center for External Innovation and a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have joined forces to launch NextRNA Therapeutics, a startup that aims to harness the potential of non-coding RNAs to make cancer and immunology drugs.

  • The Senate Just Failed to Pass an Abortion Rights Bill. Here's Why That's Not All Bad For Democrats

    A proposal to protect abortion access nationwide failed when it faced a procedural vote in the Senate on Monday. The final vote was 46-48 against the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), meaning Democrats could not open debate on the legislation. The bill had not been expected to advance in the closely divided Senate—but as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could unravel abortion rights in the U.S., Democratic leaders are hoping to leverage the vote as a key messaging tool as they head into this year’s midterm elections.

  • Colon cancer important to diagnose early on

    Colon cancer signs for women and men should not be ignored. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 140,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer every year in America. Rectal bleeding is the most obvious colon cancer symptom, but there are other, more subtle signs, like learning you're anemic. It may be the first sign that you're bleeding internally. Other signs are you can't catch your breath, you feel bloated or crampy and you have severe constipation.

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Should You Add Microgreens to Your Meals for More Nutrition?

    Everything you need to know about microgreens and the health benefits of these tiny veggies.

  • This Common Habit May Lead to Dementia, Say Physicians

    Around 55 million people worldwide have dementia–a syndrome defined by the National Institute of Aging as, "the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change." While much more needs to be learned about dementia, the medical community does know that certain unhealthy lifestyle choices can increase your

  • Canada relaxes entry requirements for vaccinated travellers

    Testing requirements have been relaxed for tourists and residents as Covid-19 cases fall.

  • More Abbott baby formula recalled after reports of illnesses

    Parents are encouraged to check their formula.

  • One Senior Place: Sleep issues get worse as you age. Try these tips for a better night's sleep

    Reasons for these sleep disturbances can run the gamut from primary sleep disorders, medical conditions, medications and common everyday substances.

  • Why You Should Keep Wearing a Mask on Planes—Even When You No Longer Have To

    The mandate is set to expire on March 18

  • Biden to announce "unity agenda" around cancer

    President Joe Biden plans to use tonight's State of the Union address to try to rally Democrats and Republicans around efforts to "end cancer as we know it."Why it matters: This unity agenda comes weeks after the announcement of a relaunch of Biden's cancer moonshot initiative, during which he called for a "whole of government approach" aimed at decreasing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Local Doctor On How Long Booster Shots Can Provide Protection

    We sat down with Dr. Yvonne Maldonado from Stanford Health Care as she breaks down booster shot protection, risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with COVID-19, and a rare condition that some children develop after catching COVID.

  • 5 Healthy Reasons to Crave More Cauliflower—Plus Flavor-Packed Recipes for Any Night of the Week

    As if we didn’t love cauliflower enough already.

  • U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of Abbvie's psoriasis drug

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reviewing the application for the use of Skyrizi in patients aged 16 years of age or older with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease. Skyrizi, which was approved in the U.S. in 2019 to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults, brought in $895 million in sales during company's last reported quarter.

  • Amazon to make masks optional for warehouse employees

    "This announcement is an exciting step in our path to normal operations," Amazon said in an internal memo. The company wouldn't comment on whether the new policy affected corporate and tech workers.

  • 5 Sneaky Signs You Might Have a Vitamin D Deficiency

    Plus, how much you actually need and ways to get your fill.