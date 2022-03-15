U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.91
    -8.10 (-7.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.60
    -42.20 (-2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2780
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,454.66
    +655.50 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.76
    +18.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Fedorov talks about corporate sanctions and running a government during wartime

Romain Dillet
·11 min read

The Russian army started invading Ukraine three weeks ago. And the conflict has been multifaceted from day one. In addition to the ground war, the Ukrainian government quickly reacted on the digital front. Representatives asked for cryptocurrency donations, called out tech companies so that they would suspend sales and services in Russia and organized a digital resistance.

One of the public figures that embody the government’s reaction to the Russian invasion is Mykhailo Fedorov. In 2019, he became Ukraine’s first minister of Digital Transformation at the age of 29. He is also the vice prime minister of Ukraine. The country’s deputy minister for Digital Transformation Oleksandr (Alex) Bornyakov has also played an important part in Ukraine's government — TechCrunch's Ingrid Lunden interviewed Bornyakov last week.

“Our vision with President Zelensky — before the war — was to build the world’s most convenient country in terms of digitally available public services,” Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with TechCrunch earlier today.

While many of those projects are currently on hold, the Ukrainian government already sees the benefits of its digital transformation efforts. Fedorov is also very active on the digital diplomacy front. He is well aware that Big Tech companies have become quite powerful when it comes to international relations. That’s why he is doing whatever he can to have them on Ukraine’s side.

In a wide-ranging interview on Zoom and with the help of a translator, Fedorov also shared some insights about what it’s like to participate in a government during wartime. The interview has been slightly edited for clarity and brevity.

TechCrunch: Where are you right now? Can you tell us about your current personal situation?

Mykhailo Fedorov: I’m at the very center of action. I can’t quite give you a geolocation for security reasons but let me assure you we stay in touch with the president’s team 24/7 about all the projects.

I’m sure your daily life is very different right now from what it was a couple of months ago. Can you tell us about your day-to-day job and role during the war against Russia?

We are a very young ministry. We have been created by President Zelensky when he was elected to implement some crucial parts of his program. Before the election I was the head of his digital campaign. After he got elected, we joined forces to implement our shared vision of a digital country.

And our vision with President Zelensky — before the war — was to build the world’s most convenient country in terms of digitally available public services. And our goal was to create a government where services would be available in a double tap. They would be semi-automated with as little interference with public officials as possible. In other words, we tried to be more resemblant of an Uber than a government as you would expect it to be.

Is there any way you can leverage those digital public services to help Ukrainians during this time of crisis?

We have created something like a factory to launch public services. That’s enabled by our app which has 15 million users. And it’s also enabled by the interactions of all of the government-run databases that we’ve been able to implement through this period of time, and also by our management structure, which has been fine-tuned to basically launch new services and provide these things.

For example, during wartime, we’ve been able to launch such services as cash payouts to people who have been forced to resettle from areas that were badly affected by combat. Also, we’ve been able to embed free public television and free radio. We also added the possibility to raise money for the army through official channels.

We have services that allow us to track and report on the enemy movements as well. It’s basically crowdsourced intelligence, and we’ve been able to launch that in just a couple of days since the war erupted.

Because our internal ID is a very specific document and not everybody has it. But during war time, we’ve been able to launch an additional document that has all of the vital information for internal mobility and getting public services no matter who you are and where you are and what your status is. We’re also working on a service to basically provide an inventory of your property if it has been damaged or destroyed by the war for future processes.

These services imply that you can get a good connection to internet services where you are right now. What’s the current status of both cellular and landline connectivity?

I would say that we are very stable and confident at the moment because of our telecom industry. I think they are real heroes because they work around the clock. And whenever there’s an outage, they go out and fix it.

So we are able to maintain stable internet connectivity throughout most of the country. We also have the largest number of Starlink terminals anywhere in the EU.

What’s the plan for sensitive data that you hold from both the army and the government? Is data based in Ukraine right now? And do you have plans to relocate data to foreign countries to prepare for a worst case scenario?

Building a digital state increases your exposure, your surface of attack, which means that we have been always very mindful and very serious about cybersecurity. Also, as we we have been building our digital state, we have been constantly targeted by the Russian Federation with cyber attacks.

I think that, in the future, governments will resemble tech companies, not classical governments. Mykhailo Fedorov

Without elaborating, I would like to say that our data is safe. We have backups. We have means to ensure consistency and safety of the data. This means that our services will remain reliable and available for Ukrainian citizens no matter what happens.

I want to change the topic and talk about corporate sanctions against Russia, because you’ve been calling out companies on Twitter and in media outlets saying that companies from Europe and North America should suspend sales in Russia right now. Where does this idea come from and do you think it’s effective?

We call this project digital blockade. And we believe that this is a very crucial component to winning this war. And I think that, in the future, governments will resemble tech companies, not classical governments.

Digital platforms provide some vital services. They have become so embedded into the fabric of society. Once you start removing these services from the aggressor, one by one, you actually damage their fabric of society and you make it very uncomfortable for them to go along with their daily lives.

We’d like to think of this as a completely new and unexplored battlefield. And this is a complementary measure to sanctions which we expect is going to push the development of Russia back decades.

When you create these unfavorable conditions in Russia, you're likely to cause the tech talent to move elsewhere. Mykhailo Fedorov

I also think that high-tech businesses create tremendous added value. And that’s why Tesla is worth more than Gazprom. People who create this added value, the tech talent, they’re actually very mobile and nomadic. When you create these unfavorable conditions in Russia, you’re likely to cause the tech talent to move elsewhere.

This is why we are committed to making this digital blockade as thorough and as comprehensive as we can. Up until the moment when Russian tanks and soldiers leave our country and stop killing our people.

Are there some companies that haven’t done enough in your opinion and should do more to suspend sales and stop doing business in Russia?

I think one company I’d particularly like to call out is SAP. It’s a German company that provides ERP to banks and major enterprises. Basically, they contribute to the aggressive war by providing IT infrastructure to Russian companies and also by paying taxes in Russia. Thus, they support the army that is murdering Ukrainian nationals and civilians.

Can you talk about the tech industry and tech community in Ukraine right now? Because obviously we tend to cover a lot of what’s happening in the tech community and we would like to know how tech talent in Ukraine is reacting right now.

There are about 300,000 tech talent in Ukraine. Most of these international companies have been able to stabilize their operations and ensure business continuity in Ukraine. Even though it’s been challenging but most of them are managing to do it.

We try to cater to the needs of our tech companies by providing them with broadband internet, with safe locations, with some tax stimulus, as well as with mobility. So basically, we aim to be their one-stop shop — should they have problems.

Yesterday, a report came out saying that the Ukrainian army has been using Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology. Can you tell us more about this partnership with Clearview AI?

I would say that this project is currently in very early development. I would not be in a position to comment on the progress but once we have results I would be glad to share results.

What kind of use cases do you have in mind when leveraging Clearview AI?

I would start off by saying that most of these use cases would not be public, not something that we’d be able to share publicly.

But something that I can just give you a sneak peek would be our work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We would be trying to identify Russian forces who have been killed or taken prisoner in Ukraine. As you know, the Russian government starts to deny their presence, send them without documents, etc.

Another one would be checking people who cross our roadblocks. Another one would be looking for missing persons.

Ukraine deputy minister talks IT Army and deploying $25M in donated crypto

I want to ask you about cryptocurrency donations as well. Can you give us an update on your strategy when it comes to cryptocurrencies?

As of now, we have been able to raise $55 million. And all of that has been directed toward the needs of the Ukrainian army.

We are also trying to become a crypto friendly country. I can even give you some specifics. The Parliament has adopted a law on virtual assets. I think the president is about to sign it into law in a matter of days. So we strive to be as friendly to virtual assets as possible. And we are continuing this effort during war time as well.

You talked about passing a new law on cryptocurrencies in Ukraine. How does it work tight now as a government member? How do you pass new laws and how do you work as a team with the rest of the government?

That’s an excellent question. During wartime our government is working in overdrive mode basically. We’re working 24/7 — no weekends. While our cabinet meetings were held weekly before the war now they’re held daily.

I'd like to say thank you to the entire tech community because I believe that the tech community has chosen our side. Mykhailo Fedorov

Just like the brave servicemen and women in our armed forces are defending our country day and night without any weekends or holidays. We’re doing likewise.

We are working on the military front; we are working on the tech front. We are also working on the economic front. And our government has been working especially hard to liberalize the economy and remove all hurdles, roadblocks and bottlenecks in our economy. We are simplifying tax rules. We are opening up our customs and — gee — we’re even trying to develop our country economically despite the war.

I think I’ve asked everything I wanted to know about the current state. If you’re willing we can talk regularly every week or every couple of weeks to share an update. But for now, I want to thank you for your answers.

Sure I’d like to organize a follow-up call. And I’d like to also just say a few words in conclusion, if you could put those in your article.

I’d like to say thank you to the entire tech community because I believe that the tech community has chosen our side, which is obviously the side of good. We can feel it with our hearts and we can feel it by the actions of the tech community, and we are very grateful for that.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Fed decision will be ‘best telegraphed 25 basis-point rate hike’ in history: Strategist

    Macro Intelligence 2 Partners (MI2) Co-Founder and President Julian Brigden joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's monetary policy as markets begin to stabilize, how the Fed can make utilize its balance sheet, and responds to the Fed's political climate as Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws her nomination.

  • Devon Energy: Don't Worry About Monday's Drawdown

    Devon Energy has plenty of tailwinds supporting its long-term potential

  • Amazon, Alphabet and Eight Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in early trading Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 4% and Carnival Corporation 4.1%, while Norwegian Cruise is leading the sector higher with a 5% gain.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    While the upbeat market sentiment no doubt contributed to the move, the company-specific catalyst that sent the coffee purveyor higher was a bold move by Starbucks that could pay lasting dividends to the planet -- and shareholders. In a Starbuck Stories blog post, the company announced plans to reduce waste via an innovative reusable-cup program, with plans to shift entirely to reusable cups by 2025. Starbucks has been piloting a reusable-cup plan in six markets worldwide.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.