U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,656.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,791.00
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    +0.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.50
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    -1.02 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8800
    -0.6750 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,142.11
    -747.47 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.65
    -13.80 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.83
    +13.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    1/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A serviceman salutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him a medal in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    2/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    A serviceman salutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him a medal in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    3/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A woman cries during the singing of the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    4/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    A woman cries during the singing of the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    5/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    6/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes a selfie during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    7/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes a selfie during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a servicewoman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    8/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a servicewoman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a serviceman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    9/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a serviceman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sings the national anthem during a visit to the railway station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    10/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sings the national anthem during a visit to the railway station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a serviceman in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    11/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a serviceman in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with military personnel, police officers and civilians during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    12/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with military personnel, police officers and civilians during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A serviceman salutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is awarded a medal in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    13/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    A serviceman salutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is awarded a medal in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A serviceman salutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is awarded a medal in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    14/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    A serviceman salutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is awarded a medal in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    15/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a meeting with local military officials in Sumy, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    16/16

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a meeting with local military officials in Sumy, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A serviceman salutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him a medal in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A woman cries during the singing of the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes a selfie during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a servicewoman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a serviceman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sings the national anthem during a visit to the railway station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a serviceman in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with military personnel, police officers and civilians during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A serviceman salutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is awarded a medal in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A serviceman salutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is awarded a medal in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a meeting with local military officials in Sumy, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
HANNA ARHIROVA
·3 min read

OKHTYRKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region, which borders Russia. It was partially occupied by Russian forces after war started more than a year ago. The Russians withdrew from the region by early April.

The Associated Press was granted exclusive access as Zelenskyy visited the Sumy region cities of Okhtyrka, which saw fierce battles last year but was never occupied, and Trostianets, which was held by the Russians for a month after the invasion but liberated by Ukrainian forces on March 26, 2022.

Zelenskyy’s trip followed his visits over the past seven days to the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, parts of which were retaken last year from the Kremlin’s forces, to the intensely contested area near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, and to Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Also Tuesday, at least three civilians were killed and 43 others were wounded by the latest Russian attacks involving drones, gliding bombs and heavy artillery, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Russian shelling hit 12 towns and villages, killing two and wounding 34. The Russian shelling also targeted the southern city of Kherson, where five people were wounded. In Bilopillia in the Sumy region, a Russian strike damaged a school building and an apartment building.

Addressing a crowd of people on a square in Okhtyrka, Zelenskyy promised that the battle-scarred city would be rebuilt.

“We won’t let any wound remain on the body of our state,” he said.

In Trostianets, Zelenskyy honored soldiers at the local railway station, where Ukrainian authorities say the Russians tortured prisoners. He also met with Ukraine’s minister for reconstruction, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Many buildings in the city are damaged or destroyed by the war, with crumbling walls and punctured roofs.

Trostianets resident Dmytro Zaiats told the AP that the president’s visit to the city meant a lot to him.

“It’s a symbol of unity and the iron will that brought the country together,” he said.

Expectations of a Ukrainian push against Russian positions are mounting as the weather improves and Western-supplied weapons for Kyiv arrive.

Germany said late Monday it has delivered the 18 Leopard II tanks it had promised to Ukraine. The United Kingdom, Poland, Canada and Norway have also delivered promised tanks.

Russia has kept up its long-range bombardment of Ukraine areas, but its nighttime attacks with Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones are causing little damage.

The Ukrainian military downed 14 of the 15 Shahed drones Russia fired late Monday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said.

The Kyiv regional military administration said that wreckage from downed drone hit an administrative building in the Sviatoshynskyi District in western part of the capital, causing a fire. There were no casualties.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, Serhii Lysak, said that the Ukrainian military shot down two drones overnight, but another one hit a privately-owned industrial facility in the city of Dnipro and caused a fire that took hours to extinguish.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • Multinationals Slam New EU Foreign-Subsidy Law’s Reporting Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe world’s biggest money manager favors inflation-linked bonds — securities that

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe companies are sti

  • Futures, European Stocks Waver With Banks in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures and European stocks struggled for direction as investors awaited data for clues on monetary policy and assessed developments in the banking sector. Treasuries fell.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkContracts on the S&P 500 were little changed, while those on the Na

  • Biden's New Budget Proposes a $4.7 Trillion Increase in Taxes

    President Biden's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget has proposed a series of major tax increases, totaling nearly $4.7 trillion, aimed at businesses and high-income individuals. These proposals include higher marginal tax rates on corporate, individual, and capital gains income; a new minimum tax on high-net-worth individuals; and increases to Medicare taxes. Several tax credits would also be expanded or created, offsetting the gross taxes by about $900 billion and resulting in a net tax increase of $3.8

  • BP, Adnoc Plan to Buy 50% of Israel’s NewMed in Joint Gas Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBP Plc and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will form a natural gas joint venture and have made an offer to take Israel’s NewMed Energy private in a deal worth around $2 billion.The proposed acquisition will deepen BP’s presence in the eastern Medi

  • Canada to ramp up clean-tech push in budget to level playing field with US

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday will present this year's budget, which will have a major focus on scaling up investment in clean technology and will include investments in healthcare and help for low-income households. In Canada, the pressure to step up green investments is even more as the government seeks to level the playing field with the United States, which passed a series of massive incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year. Last week Freeland said Canada is at a "crucial crossroads" for the green transition and that it would be "reckless" not to make major investments in clean tech.

  • Elon Musk Agrees on Who Is Responsible for America's Problems

    The current banking turmoil has revived the ghosts of the 2008 financial crisis, while the great unity around support for Ukraine at war with Russia is showing cracks.

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas says in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.

  • Oil rises over $3 on Kurdistan export halt, banking optimism

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $3 on Monday as a halt to some exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region added to worries about oil supplies while a U.S. banking acquisition eased worries that financial turmoil could hurt the economy and curtail fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled up $3.13, or 4.2%, at $78.12 a barrel. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • As China lashes out at US democracy summit, analysts warn of more division

    As Washington opens its second Summit for Democracy on Tuesday, seeking to rally support for the US-led campaign against autocracies, observers have warned of a deepening ideological confrontation between China and the United States. Beijing has accused Washington of sowing division with the three-day event, which will mostly be held virtually and is expected to be attended by over 120 world leaders - eight more than President Joe Biden's inaugural democracy summit in 2021. While China and Russi

  • Banking crisis threatens to ignite credit crunch for US households: What to know

    Upheaval within the banking sector has raised the risk of a "credit crunch" in the U.S., which would make lending standards drastically more restrictive.