Ukraine Recap: Wagner Exiting Bakhmut; New Prisoner Exchange

(Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, said his forces have begun pulling out of Bakhmut and handing over positions to the Russian army - the latest twist in the eastern Ukrainian city largely leveled by months of intense fighting. A top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s confident Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive will yield results.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Moscow and Minsk formalized an agreement to store Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a move denounced by Belarus’s exiled opposition leader as further threatening the security of Ukraine and all of Europe. Kyiv faces a long wait before it can deploy F-16s against Russia, as US and European allies begin to thrash out who might be able to supply the fighter jets. Zelenskiy spoke about the hoped-for fighter jet coalition with Sweden’s defense minister.

Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said 106 Ukrainian service members who were captured in the Bakhmut region, including eight officers, will be returned in a prisoner exchange. There was no immediate word from Russia’s defense ministry.

Latest Coverage

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive to Yield Results, Top Aide Says

The F-16 Jets Kyiv Wants Aren’t Flying in Ukraine Any Time Soon

Russia Says OPEC+ Unlikely to Take New Steps at June Meeting

EU Blocks More Than €200 Billion in Russian Central Bank Assets

Wagner Chief Says His Mercenaries Are Exiting Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Ramaphosa Adamant South Africa Will Remain Non-Aligned

Markets

Wheat futures in Chicago traded near the lowest level in more than two years as a favorable crop outlook in Europe and Russia countered gloomy prospects for the US harvest.

Oil’s three-day rally hit a wall after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak downplayed the likelihood of another OPEC+ production cut.

Coming Up

So-called Ramstein meeting of defense officials to discuss Ukraine’s defense capability later Thursday

Putin was scheduled to hold talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders over Nagorno-Karabakh

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.