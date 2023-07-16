Ukraine Recap: Air and Sea Drones Target Sevastopol in Crimea

(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked Kharkiv in the northeast, Ukraine’s second largest city, with four S-300 missiles, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. Kremlin troops also shelled the surrounding region with artillery and mortar, killing at least one civilian, he said.

Moscow-appointed officials in Sevastopol said air defense systems repelled as many as nine air and sea drones fired by Ukraine overnight at the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Explosions were reported around Sevastopol overnight. Ukrainian drones were also shot down near Belgorod in southern Russia, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Kharkiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday and sounded a downbeat note on the Black Sea grain deal that expires Monday. Vessels loading Ukrainian grain from Odesa on the Black Sea have dwindled to just one, the UN said.

Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session on Friday as uncertainty looms over the Ukraine grain export deal that’s set to expire on Monday.

Time’s running out on the Black Sea agreement that’s allowed Ukraine to export 33 millions tons of grain and foodstuffs in the past year. Putin told Ramaphosa that Russia’s demands still hadn’t been met. Moscow has said that more of Ukraine’s grain should be sent to developing countries, including in Africa - although its availability on the world market makes grain more plentiful in general. Russia is currently the dominant world wheat supplier.

