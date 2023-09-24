Ukraine Recap: DeSantis Says Ukraine in NATO Not in US Interest

(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said he opposes NATO membership for Ukraine and he doesn’t think it’s in the national security interest of the US.

DeSantis said on The Glenn Beck Program podcast that he doesn’t believe the US should give a “blank check” to Ukraine unless it’s using leverage to bring the conflict to a conclusion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Ukrainian proposals for restoring its pre-invasion territory “unrealizable” and said that if Ukraine’s allies want war, they can have it. “If you insist on the battlefield, OK, let’s decide it on the battlefield,” Lavrov said at a news conference in New York. Lavrov also said there was little hope of reviving a deal to allow for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Polish President Andrzej Duda defended the government’s decision to ban the import of Ukrainian grain on Polish television Sunday. He also called for “solidarity routes” that allow Ukrainian grain to be transported through the country to other destinations to be expanded.

The Ukraine counteroffensive made gains in recent days, taking back some territory around the town of Verbove, further denting the key Russian defensive line in the south, commanders on the ground said.

