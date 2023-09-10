Ukraine Recap: Drone Attack on Kyiv; Votes in Occupied Areas

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is wrapping up local elections in the four Ukrainian regions — Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson — which Moscow annexed a year ago in illegal referendums. The ballots, which the US has denounced as a “sham” that violates the UN Charter, are appended to annual Russian elections in 85 regions for range of municipal and local offices. Russia’s ruling party is likely to dominate those votes in a dry run for President Vladimir Putin’s reelection bid next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian troops fired dozens of Shahed drones toward Kyiv overnight, with explosions heard across the capital and air raid sirens directing residents to shelters. Ukrainian air defense said it downed 26 of a total of 33 drones. Some damage was reported, mostly from falling debris, including close to the city center. Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea.

Ukraine estimates Russia has “powerful” troop numbers of more than 420,000 in occupied areas, including Crimea, as it continues efforts to dislodge them. Kyiv’s counteroffensive is “slowly but inexorably” making progress, said Jonathan Finer, US Deputy National Security Adviser. Finer was guarded on reports the US would provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine in its next security package, saying that nothing was off the table.

Latest Coverage

Erdogan Urges G-20 to Meet Russian Demands on Grain Deal

G-20 Hails Compromise on War Wording That Angers Ukraine

Ukraine Estimates Russia Has 420,000 Troops in Occupied Regions

Ukraine Will Complain to WTO if Poland Enacts New Grain Ban

Kremlin Hones Putin Reelection Tactics in Regional Voting

‘Ball Really Is In Russia’s Court’ on Grain Deal Issue, US Says

Story continues

Markets

Brent oil held near $90 a barrel to post another weekly gain after supply curbs from OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia were extended.

Wheat prices fell as Russia continued to ship massive quantities of the grain, even as it stymies Ukraine’s exports. Expectations for record Russian exports this season are keeping prices near the lowest since May.

Coming Up

Putin summit with Kim Jong Un likely in Vladivostok in next few days

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.