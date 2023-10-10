Ukraine Recap: Drones Launched Against Three Southern Regions

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said air-defense forces downed 27 out of 36 drones launched by Russia overnight against the southern Odesa, Kherson and Mykolayiv regions.

The attacks occurred as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares to meet his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, and address lawmakers in Bucharest Tuesday amid Russian strikes near the two countries’ Danube River border.

In the US, a group of lawmakers proposed that the Biden administration pursue a joint aid package for Israel and Ukraine that would capitalize on broad bipartisan support for the Jewish state.

Oil edged lower, with West Texas Intermediate falling below $86 a barrel after jumping the most in six months Monday, as Israel said its retaliation for attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend had “only started.”

