Ukraine Recap: Drones Launched Against Three Southern Regions
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said air-defense forces downed 27 out of 36 drones launched by Russia overnight against the southern Odesa, Kherson and Mykolayiv regions.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Top US General Warns Iran to Stay Out of Conflict
Bank of America’s Wrong-Way Rate Bet Hurts Moynihan’s Growth Pledge
The attacks occurred as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares to meet his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, and address lawmakers in Bucharest Tuesday amid Russian strikes near the two countries’ Danube River border.
In the US, a group of lawmakers proposed that the Biden administration pursue a joint aid package for Israel and Ukraine that would capitalize on broad bipartisan support for the Jewish state.
Latest Coverage
Biden Weighs Combining Ukraine, Israel Aid as Some in GOP Balk
Masters of the World’s Money Gather as Conflicts Mount
Yellen Says US Eyes Russia Oil-Cap Crackdown as Potency Fades
Ukraine Central Bank Weekly Net FX Sales Totaled $1.15 Billion
Markets
Oil edged lower, with West Texas Intermediate falling below $86 a barrel after jumping the most in six months Monday, as Israel said its retaliation for attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend had “only started.”
Coming Up
Zelenskiy to meet Romanian president, lawmakers
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Worst US Bond Selloff Since 1787 Marks End of Free-Money Era
Despite Backlash, Companies Still Benefit From Being Pro-LGBTQ
America’s Factory Boom Brings Billion-Dollar Projects to Tiny Towns
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.