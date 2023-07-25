Ukraine Recap: Russia Widens Conscription Base as War Grinds On

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is moving to expand its pool of military conscripts by raising the upper age limit to 30 as the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine extends into its 18th month.

While Russia has said draftees won’t be sent to fight in Ukraine, the changes may create an extra 2.4 million potential conscripts, according to Igor Yefremov, a researcher and specialist in demographics at the Gaidar Institute in Moscow. The new rules were approved in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, before being sent to the upper house and then President Vladimir Putin.

European Union agriculture ministers discussed how to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain after recent Russian strikes on Kyiv’s port infrastructure. Several eastern EU members want to extend their ban on purchases of Ukrainian grain, while pledging to allow shipments transit their territories to other destinations.

Markets

Wheat futures pared some of their recent gains as it emerged that Russia has failed to severely damage a key port that allows Ukraine to export grains by river into neighboring countries.

Futures retreated by as much as 2.8% on Tuesday after jumping the previous day as traders tried to figure out the extent of the damage from Russian missile attacks.

