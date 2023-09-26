Ukraine Recap: EU Trade Chief Says China’s Stance Hurts Commerce

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s chief trade negotiator, Valdis Dombrovskis, issued some of the bloc’s strongest criticisms yet on China’s failure to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying it was damaging Beijing’s investment opportunities.

In Ukraine itself, facilities at the port of Izmail on the Danube River were damaged in overnight drone attacks by Russia, Oleh Kiper, Odesa region governor, said on Telegram. The Ukrainian military said it had intercepted 26 of 38 drones launched. Six were downed in the southern Mykolayiv region, while a Russian missile also hit a plant in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, regional heads said.

A Ukrainian drone detonated at an airfield in Russia’s western Kursk region on Sept. 24, according to Ukrainian media reports. While there has been no official confirmation of casualties from the Russian side, military bloggers on Telegram said an explosion had occurred at the Khalino facility. Bloomberg couldn’t verify the reports.

Coming Up

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, US Senator Joe Manchin are expected to speak online at a conference organized by energy company Naftogaz and Forbes in Kyiv.

