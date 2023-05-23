U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,201.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,295.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,906.50
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.87
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    -15.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.48 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.16 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2403
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3340
    -0.2220 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,338.26
    +481.26 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.56
    +15.51 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,774.84
    +3.85 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,957.77
    -129.05 (-0.42%)
     

Ukraine Recap: IMF Starts Review of Kyiv’s Progress on Aid Plan

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An International Monetary Fund mission will start reviewing Ukraine’s progress on its $15.6 billion program approved in March.

The US suspects that Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary force, is trying to ship weapons to fighters in Ukraine through the West African nation of Mali.

Ukrainian air defense downed eight drones overnight. The Kremlin said Russian forces are repelling “saboteurs” who crossed the border from Ukraine, the second such incident reported by Moscow in two months. Ukraine said an operation is being carried out by Russian volunteer militias.

