Ukraine Recap: IMF Starts Review of Kyiv’s Progress on Aid Plan

(Bloomberg) -- An International Monetary Fund mission will start reviewing Ukraine’s progress on its $15.6 billion program approved in March.

The US suspects that Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary force, is trying to ship weapons to fighters in Ukraine through the West African nation of Mali.

Ukrainian air defense downed eight drones overnight. The Kremlin said Russian forces are repelling “saboteurs” who crossed the border from Ukraine, the second such incident reported by Moscow in two months. Ukraine said an operation is being carried out by Russian volunteer militias.

