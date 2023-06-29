Ukraine Recap: US Weighs Providing Long-Range Missiles, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is considering providing the long-range Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, to Ukraine despite concerns it could reach into Russian territory, the Wall Street Journal said, citing American and European officials it didn’t identify. Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters that he is “not aware of any imminent decision.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian officials reported advances with forces continuing to engage in intense fighting along the front line, as European Union leaders discuss giving more military support for the war-battered nation. Kyiv’s military was pressing ahead in southern Ukraine toward Melitopol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov, as well as in embattled Bakhmut in the east, in “a heavy duel,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. Russian forces were launching counterattacks in the east, she said.

Ukraine needs more support from the US and its allies to press its counteroffensive against Russia, the country’s ambassador to Washington said Thursday, as European Union leaders gathered in Brussels. “This summit is yet another opportunity for us to discuss with our European family, as a candidate country now, about what can we do together to get to just peace faster,” Oksana Markarova said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Latest Coverage

Weapons, Sanctions Are on Ukraine Wish List Amid Russia Turmoil

IMF Approves $890 Million for Ukraine as Kyiv Sees War Gains

Poland to Raise Security on Belarus Border Amid Wagner Presence

Where Did All That Russian Gas Go?

Markets

Wheat futures held near a two-week low as harvests ramp up across several key exporters, bolstering near-term supply.

Coming Up

EU leaders meet in Brussels Thursday, Friday

International Monetary Fund board to decide on allocation of $900 million tranche to Ukraine

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.