Ukraine Recap: S. Korean President Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Kyiv on Saturday and will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his office said. The previously unannounced visit follows Yoon’s attendance at the NATO summit in Lithuania and an official stop in Poland.

Time’s running out on the Black Sea safe transit deal that’s allowed Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain in the past year. The agreement, initially brokered by Turkey and the UN, expires on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters he hopes a letter sent to Vladimir Putin by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week will help to secure an extension. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he’s still deliberating, and Moscow has frequently derided the pact as unfair to its interests.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the east and south continues in at least three areas and reportedly made small gains on Friday. The ground battles come at a time a top US intelligence officer has termed the war at a stalemate. Wagner mercenaries have emerged in Belarus as military trainers, the first official sign of the group’s presence in the country since the attempted mutiny in Russia last month. The Wagner instructors had previously been deployed in Africa, according to the the Institute for the Study of War reported, which cited Belarusian government and independent sources.

Oil Heads for Third Weekly Gain

Oil headed for a third weekly gain as supply disruptions in Africa and a reduction in shipments from Russia tightened the market. Russian flows are finally starting to decline, four months after the country was due to slash output.

