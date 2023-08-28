Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Pushes Ahead in South; Erdogan to Meet Putin

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said its forces pressed ahead on the southern frontline after capturing a strategic settlement as it aimed to breach Russia’s defenses. Russia said it shot down a combat drone near Moscow.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the military advanced southeast of the town of Robotyne, which was retaken this month. Forces also recaptured about a square kilometer of ground near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, she said in televised remarks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia next week to discuss reviving the Black Sea grain deal, according two Turkish officials familiar with the matter. Poland and the Baltic nations called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to expel Russian mercenaries from his country and agreed on a plan to potentially shut the border in response to escalating tension.

Oil was little changed as China announced measures to boost markets. Despite efforts to shore up prices through curbed supply by OPEC+, the producers’ group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the deteriorating demand outlook in China remains a concern.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba begins trip to Czech Republic, France and EU foreign ministers meeting in Spain

