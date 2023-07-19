Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Says Russia Targeted Grain Facilities

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia intentionally attacked grain-deal infrastructure as he ordered his military to boost port defense and diplomats to step up contacts with partners to continue exports of Ukrainian crops.

The Ukrainian military said Russia fired a barrage from the Black Sea overnight, mainly striking at infrastructure in the southern Odesa region. In total, Russian forces launched 31 missiles and 32 drones with Ukrainian forces downing fewer than half of all the projectiles aimed at the Odesa region. Some hit a grain terminal and a vegetable oil terminal, according to the country’s southern military command.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has expressed ambivalence toward Russia’s attack on Ukraine, said the world is tiring of the war. In remarks to reporters in Brussels, he suggested that a group of countries who are able to talk to Moscow and Kyiv will be needed to ensure peace.

Wheat and corn rallied to three-week highs after the attacks on southern Ukraine and the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal, and as some US growing areas stay dry.

Coming up

Representatives from five eastern European Union nations meet in Warsaw to discuss extension of Ukraine grain ban

