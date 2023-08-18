Ukraine Recap: Moscow Briefly Shuts Air Space After Drone Attack

(Bloomberg) -- All four Moscow-area airports were briefly closed early Friday and planes diverted as air defense repelled a drone, according to Russia’s aviation watchdog. The UAV was taken down and fell on what was described as a non-residential building a few miles from the Kremlin. Moscow’s mayor reported no casualties and no significant damage. Ukraine hasn’t commented.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Denmark has received US approval to send its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilots have been trained, said foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. He declined to say exactly when Copenhagen might send the aircraft. The New York Times reported on Thursday that a Ukrainian air force spokesman said the advanced planes won’t arrive this year.

The first trade ship to leave Ukraine’s seaports since the collapse of a safe-corridor grain deal with Russia reached Istanbul early Friday. It’s unclear if other vessels will follow soon via the temporary Black Sea route established by Kyiv in a bid to keep exports moving. Turkey said it warned Russian officials to refrain from actions that could escalate Black Sea tensions, days after Kremlin troops fired on a Turkish-owned cargo vessel. Grain transit is expected to be on the agenda when Ukraine’s prime minister meets with his Romanian counterpart on Friday.

Latest Coverage

Five Things to Watch as South Africa Hosts BRICS Summit

Denmark Can Send F-16 Jets to Ukraine After Gaining US Approval

Russia Briefly Closes Moscow Air Space Over Drone Attack

Russia Warned to Avoid Escalating Tension in Black Sea: Turkey

Russia May Allow More Yuan Swaps With Commercial Banks: Izvestia

Markets

Wheat Climbs on Russian Ship Attack Report

Story continues

Wheat prices rose overnight following a report that a Ukrainian sea drone attempted to attack two Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Futures in Chicago climbed as much as 2.1% before paring some gains. The Ukrainian drone tried to attack the ships southwest of Sevastopol in Crimea but was destroyed, state-run news service Itar-Tass said, citing comments to reporters from the Russian defense ministry.

Coming Up

Russian President Putin may hold regular Security Council meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at BRICS summit next week

Ukraine PM Shmyhal in Romania for meeting with counterpart Marcel Ciolacu

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.