Ukraine Recap: Much of Kherson Under Water as Damage Assessed
(Bloomberg) -- Some 600 square kilometers (230 square miles) of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region is under water two days after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, an event western leaders denounced as a “war crime.”
Most Read from Bloomberg
Mystery Bet Before SEC Crypto Crackdown May Mint Trader Millions
These Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for Expats in 2023
Messi Spurns $400 Million Saudi Offer to Join Beckham’s Miami
Tech Stocks Sputter as Traders Consider July Hike: Markets Wrap
Almost a third of the the flood zone, where thousands are being evacuated, is held by Ukrainian forces, while the rest is in Russian-occupied territory, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Kyiv and its allies are assessing the humanitarian, economic and ecological damage of the disaster, as the US administration said it was investigating.
Russia’s elite meanwhile see an ongoing “frozen” conflict as the best outcome for the Kremlin, as a mood of deepening gloom emerges over the prospects for President Vladimir Putin’s war. Many within the political and business elite are tired of the conflict and want it to stop, though they doubt Putin will halt the fighting, according to seven people familiar with the situation.
Latest Coverage
Russian Elite Is Souring on Putin’s Chances of Winning His War
UK Eyes War-Risk Insurance Scheme for Ukraine’s Reconstruction
Ukraine Promises Embassies, Grain to Counter Russia in Africa
Ukraine’s Allies Call Destruction of Dam a ‘War Crime’
Market Impact
Wheat retreated with cheap Russian exports — and as traders consider the latest impact of the war against the outlook for global supplies of the key food crop.
Coming Up
Floodwaters from the dam breach are expected to peak
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin takes part in meeting of CIS leaders
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China’s BYD Is Racing Toward the Top of the Global EV Market
Supreme Court Rulings Make White-Collar Fraud Charges in the US Harder
Permits for US Energy Projects Are So Bad Unlikely Allies Emerge
Total Revives $20 Billion African Gas Dream as Jihadist Nightmare Fades
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.