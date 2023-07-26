Ukraine Recap: NATO-Ukraine Council to Review Black Sea Security

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the new NATO-Ukraine Council will convene on Wednesday to discuss the security of Ukrainian grain exports and Black Sea ports.

The Biden administration announced as much as $400 million in new military assistance for Kyiv, its 43rd drawdown from existing Pentagon inventories. The latest package includes Hornet drones and demolition munitions to clear obstacles.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front and advanced on July 25, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Footage published Tuesday showed that Ukrainian troops had made “tactically significant” gains south of the village of Klishchiivka, which is itself to the southwest of Bakhmut, the US-based organization said on its website.

Coming Up

Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits North Korea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Africa this week to discuss the collapse of the grain deal

Russia-Africa summit opens in St. Petersburg July 27

