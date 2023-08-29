Ukraine Recap: Outrage Grows Over Pope Speech on Russian Empire
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s forces continued to advance around Bakhmut in the east and toward Melitopol, the General Staff said, after Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said troops had broken through the first line of Russia’s fortifications in the occupied south.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Auto Union Boss Wants 46% Raise, 32-Hour Work Week in ‘War’ Against Detroit Carmakers
Goldman Is Selling a Wealth-Advisory Unit to $240 Billion Money Manager
Citadel Vets 69,000 Intern Applicants to Find Next Math Geniuses
China’s Worsening Economic Slowdown Is Rippling Across the Globe
3M Agrees to Pay More Than $5.5 Billion Over Combat Earplugs
Outrage is growing against against Pope Francis after he told Russians last week to take pride in being “the heirs” of “that great, enlightened Russian empire.” The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv called the speech “sad,” while the head of Ukraine’s Greek Orthodox Church denounced it as an endorsement of Russia’s “nationalism and imperialism that today has caused the war in Ukraine — a war that brings death and destruction to our people every day.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting the chief executive officers of Ukraine’s defense industry that he is pushing for “guns made in Ukraine, projectiles made in Ukraine, drones, missiles, armored vehicles.” He said in his nightly address that “Ukraine can do it,” although he didn’t elaborate.
Latest Coverage
Ukraine Says It Pierced Russian Defense Line in Occupied South
Ukraine Says Second Ship to Sail From Odesa Reaches Romania
Erdogan Plans to Meet Putin Next Week to Discuss Grain Deal
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Next Wave of Scams Will Be Deepfake Video Calls From Your Boss
Nigeria’s Train to Nowhere Shows How Not to Build Public Transit
Stock Pickers Never Had a Chance Against Hard Math of the Market
Lyme Disease Has Exploded, and a New Vaccine Is (Almost) Here
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.