Ukraine Recap: Poland Beefs Up Belarus Border on Wagner Jitters
(Bloomberg) -- The potential establishment of Wagner militia camps in Belarus continues to stir alarm. Poland will send 500 police officers, including from its counterterrorism unit, to its border with Belarus. Ukrainian commanders met to hear a report on the operational situation on the northern border, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday. Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet reportedly landed in Minsk on Saturday from St. Petersburg, according to the Institute for the Study of War, citing public flight tracking data. Satellite images show hundreds of large tents set up over the past week at a previously abandoned base in Asipovichy, about 150 miles north of the Ukrainian border, the Associated Press reported.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Dizzying Bond Moves Put 4% Yield in Play to Win Over Investors
China Has $3 Trillion of ‘Hidden’ Currency Reserves, Setser Says
French Riots Over Killing Start to Ease as Economic Costs Mount
Taylor Swift Is Making More Than $13 Million a Night on Her Tour
Ukraine Recap: Wagner Forces Said to Be Regrouping in Belarus
Ukrainian forces advanced toward Bakhmut overnight, a military spokesman said, as the eastern city — mostly leveled during months of fighting - once again because a locus of hostilities. Russia is likely pulling forces from elsewhere toward Bakhmut, ISW said. Ukrainian air defense said it downed eight Shahed drones and three Kalibr missiles launched by Russia overnight aimed at various parts of the country.
The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has had a “corrosive” effect on President Vladimir Putin’s regime and Russian society, William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, said on Saturday. “Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership,” the top US spy said in a lecture at Britain’s Ditchley Foundation, adding that it creates “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” for US intelligence.
Latest Coverage
Milley Says ‘No Decision’ Yet on Sending ATACMS to Ukraine
CIA Chief Calls War in Ukraine ‘Corrosive’ for Putin’s Regime
Putin’s Bid to Reassert Kremlin Authority Is Showing Cracks
Oil’s Dark Fleet Gets Younger as Old Ships Face Scrutiny
Russia’s Mutiny Should Terrify Iran and China: Niall Ferguson
Coming Up
Word awaited on number of Wagner fighters signing on with Russia
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme
How a Prison Gang Inspired by Hollywood Heists Stole $23 Million
EBT Skimmers Are Draining Millions of Dollars From the Neediest Americans
How a $100 Cheetah Cub Becomes an Illegal $50,000 Status Symbol
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.