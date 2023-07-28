Ukraine Recap: Kremlin Forces Intercept Two Missiles Over Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces intercepted two missiles over its southern port of Taganrog and the Azov district in the Rostov region, according to Russian media and officials. Debris fell on Taganrog and seven people were hospitalized there.

President Vladimir Putin told African leaders at a summit in St. Petersburg that the efforts of several of the continent’s countries to end Russia’s war in Ukraine were “an urgent issue,” according to the Kremlin website. “We respect your initiatives and have been diligent and attentive when examining them,” Putin added.

A Russian missile hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. Three people sought medical help so far, he said.

