Ukraine Recap: Russia, China Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated an appeal for peace talks and political solutions for the war in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The move follows Ukraine pitching its 10-point peace formula to more than 40 countries in Saudi Arabia, where representatives for China stuck to calls for a cease-fire as a precursor to peace negotiations.

The US Army has accepted the last of 31 planned M1A2 tanks modified by General Dynamics Corp. for Ukraine, Douglas Bush, the service’s acquisition chief, told reporters. “Now they have to get to Europe and then Ukraine along with all the things that go with them — ammunition, spare parts, fuel, equipment, repair facilities,” he said. An early fall arrival in Ukraine is the goal.

Two Russian missiles hit a residential building in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, killing several people, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used naval drones to cripple a Russian vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, jeopardizing a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea. Futures in Chicago climbed as much a 3.4% to $6.545 a bushel Monday before paring the advance to about 2.5% as of 10.09 a.m. local time.

