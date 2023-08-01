Ukraine Recap: Russia Cites Moscow Strike; Ukrainian Cities Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Russia shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region and jammed a third, the Defense Ministry said. Kyiv reported shelling in the southern Kherson region that killed four and drone strikes in Kharkiv in the country’s north.

The jammed drone in Moscow crashed into the 21st floor of the same office tower in a commercial district that was struck two days ago, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. The building houses Russia’s Economy Ministry. The Russian military also said warships in the Black Sea repelled an attack by three Ukrainian naval drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meanwhile reinforced a plea for long-range missiles, saying that a missile strike on his hometown of Kryvyi Rih that killed six — including a child and her mother — originated in occupied Crimea. “Sanctions pressure against Russia deserves a significant increase,” he said in his nightly address.

Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market.

President Vladimir Putin meets Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

S&P Global reports Russia July manufacturing PMI data.

