Ukraine Recap: Nuclear Tension Surges Amid Frontline Fighting
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the danger of an attack on a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant as intense fighting continued along the frontline.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reinforced a warning overnight that Russia may be planning to sabotage the plant in Zaporizhzhia in the country’s south. The Kremlin responded Wednesday that the government in Kyiv is planning a provocation.
As NATO leaders prepare for a summit next week in Vilnius, Polish President Andrzej Duda urged allies to allow Ukraine to join the alliance without an action plan to shorten its accession path. Leaders are set to agree to a package of long-term support for Ukraine, including language that provides a prospect for NATO members.
The ruble crashed through what a top government official recently called Russia’s “comfort” zone after a mutiny that briefly threatened President Vladimir Putin’s power compounded months of capital outflows.
