Ukraine Recap: Russia Shoots Down Drones Bound for Moscow
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense shot down two Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow, leading authorities to close briefly two international airports near the capital. Officials in the western Ukrainian region of Rivne reported a drone attack overnight that damaged an oil depot.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ecuador Presidential Candidate Assassinated, Suspect Shot Dead
Retirees Face $17,400 Cut to Social Security Benefits in 2033
First American City to Tame Inflation Owes Its Success to Affordable Housing
Once Asia's Richest Woman, China Property Tycoon Loses More Wealth Than Any Billionaire
Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhia atomic plant lost its connection to the main external power line overnight, switching to a reserve link. Losing external power presents a risk, the operator said.
President Joe Biden intends to submit a supplemental funding request with $13 billion for defense, including assistance to Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the plans. US Congress in December passed $45 billion in additional funding for the Ukraine war effort that was meant to last through this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
Latest Coverage
Robots to Recycled Vapes: Ukraine’s War Effort Gets Inventive
Biden to Seek $25 Billion in New Funding, Including for Ukraine
Wheat Claws Back Some Losses as Black Sea Export Risks Linger
Rheinmetall Buys About 30 Leopard 1 Battle Tanks for Ukraine
Bank of Russia Halts FX Buys as Ruble Slumps Near 100 to Dollar
Markets
Wheat edged higher in Asia — after falling the most in over a week on Wednesday — as traders weighed the risks to Black Sea exports.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Teen Gamers Swiped $24 Million in Crypto, Then Turned on Each Other
Private Credit Funds Move From Mergers to Timeshares and Car Loans
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.