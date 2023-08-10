Ukraine Recap: Russia Shoots Down Drones Bound for Moscow

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense shot down two Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow, leading authorities to close briefly two international airports near the capital. Officials in the western Ukrainian region of Rivne reported a drone attack overnight that damaged an oil depot.

Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhia atomic plant lost its connection to the main external power line overnight, switching to a reserve link. Losing external power presents a risk, the operator said.

President Joe Biden intends to submit a supplemental funding request with $13 billion for defense, including assistance to Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the plans. US Congress in December passed $45 billion in additional funding for the Ukraine war effort that was meant to last through this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Wheat edged higher in Asia — after falling the most in over a week on Wednesday — as traders weighed the risks to Black Sea exports.

