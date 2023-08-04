Ukraine Recap: Attack on Russian Warship Disrupts Black Sea Port

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Black Sea hub of Novorossiysk was closed for several hours after an attack on a naval vessel, though the Defense Ministry in Moscow said the overnight assault by two naval drones was repelled without damage to port facilities.

Ukraine’s state security service was responsible for the attack, which targeted and disabled a Russian landing ship, according to a security official familiar with the matter.

Following Poland’s decision to deploy additional troops to its eastern border, Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius said the Baltic nation is considering closing two of its six crossing points on the frontier with Belarus in response to the presence of Wagner mercenaries in that country.

Wheat futures climbed, paring a weekly loss, after the Novorossiysk port was temporarily closed to traffic.

