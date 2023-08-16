U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Ukraine Recap: Russian Drone Attack Causes Damage at Danube Port

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched drone attacks in Odesa in southern Ukraine overnight in which warehouses and grain storage facilities at one port on the Danube river were damaged, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.

A deputy Ukrainian defense minister said troops have liberated the strategically important village of Urozhayne in the south, which is on the main path of the offensive to cut off Russia’s land bridge to the Crimea region.

Separately, a container ship departed Odesa on Wednesday via a new interim corridor established by the government in Kyiv, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on Facebook. It’s the first to leave from Ukraine’s seaport in a month after Russia pulled out of a deal establishing a route for the safe passage of ships transporting grain in the Black Sea.

  • Russia Discusses Return to Capital Controls to Stem Ruble Slump

  • Russia’s Emergency Rate Hike Fails to Lift Ruble After Crash

  • Ex-FBI Agent Pleads Guilty to Work for Russian Billionaire

  • Latvia Tightens Border Security as Belarus Crossings Rise

Markets

Wheat advanced from the lowest level since early June after the Russian attack on the Danube port. Futures in Chicago rose as much as 1.3% after tumbling 6% over the past three sessions. Ukrainian river channels have become increasingly important to circumvent Moscow’s blockade of transporting grain via the Black Sea.

Coming Up

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin meets government on economy, investments in coal regions

  • Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu begins three-day visit to Belarus

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.