Ukraine Recap: Russian Drone Attack Causes Damage at Danube Port
(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched drone attacks in Odesa in southern Ukraine overnight in which warehouses and grain storage facilities at one port on the Danube river were damaged, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.
A deputy Ukrainian defense minister said troops have liberated the strategically important village of Urozhayne in the south, which is on the main path of the offensive to cut off Russia’s land bridge to the Crimea region.
Separately, a container ship departed Odesa on Wednesday via a new interim corridor established by the government in Kyiv, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on Facebook. It’s the first to leave from Ukraine’s seaport in a month after Russia pulled out of a deal establishing a route for the safe passage of ships transporting grain in the Black Sea.
Markets
Wheat advanced from the lowest level since early June after the Russian attack on the Danube port. Futures in Chicago rose as much as 1.3% after tumbling 6% over the past three sessions. Ukrainian river channels have become increasingly important to circumvent Moscow’s blockade of transporting grain via the Black Sea.
Coming Up
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets government on economy, investments in coal regions
Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu begins three-day visit to Belarus
