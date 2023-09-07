U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Voices Total Faith in New Defense Chief

1
Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed full confidence in his new defense minister and said Rustem Umerov’s most important task more than 18 months into the war is to foster “transparency and trust.”

“Trust is our main weapon,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X, as he formally introduced Umerov in Kyiv. The minister’s additional priorities, beyond bolstering the nation’s armed forces, include cutting red tape, developing international cooperation and ensuring Ukraine “completes its NATO accession homework,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Speaking in the European Parliament, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged that the military alliance will stand by Ukraine “not only in good times but also in bad times.” Russian drones struck Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the fourth time in five days in an overnight attack, damaging port facilities, a grain silo and an office building, regional governor Oleh Kiper said earlier on Telegram.

  • Biden Looks to Woo Back Allies as Putin, Xi Skip G-20 Summit

  • EU Chief Presses UAE President on Russia Sanctions Evasion

  • China’s Imports From Russia Reach Record With Largest Ever Surge

  • Blinken Pledges $1 Billion More to Ukraine Amid Counteroffensive

  • Poland, Hungary, Slovakia Push for Ukraine Grain Ban Extension

Wheat prices fell as key Ukrainian ports on the Danube continued working despite the latest Russian strike on infrastructure and grain storage facilities.

  • G-20 heads of state and government head to New Delhi for this weekend’s summit

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov begins two-day visit to Bangladesh

  • Russia-China business forum opens in Kazan

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.