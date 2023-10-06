Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy May Visit Romania After Border Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces hit a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, with ballistic missiles Friday morning, killing at least two people, including a child and his grandmother, and injuring dozens of others. The hit came less than 24 hours after 52 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit a cafe and grocery store in the village of Hroza near Kupyansk, to Kharkiv’s southeast, in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the 20-month-old conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will reportedly visit Bucharest next week for talks with top officials, Romanian media reported, in what would be his first visit since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The trip, which hasn’t been confirmed, would follow a series of Russian drone strikes close to Ukraine’s border with the NATO member along the Danube River. Kremlin forces overnight targeted Orlivka in the Odesa region with drones, halting ferry crossings to Romania’s Isaccea for the the second time in as many weeks, the regional governor said.

Rishi Sunak “committed to supporting secure routes to ensure vital Ukrainian grain can reach countries in need” during a meeting in Grenada, Spain, on Thursday with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a statement from the UK premier’s office. Ukraine’s president met with several European leaders as he sought to shore up support from allies at a time the continued flow of US aid hangs in the balance. Slovakia, where a pro-Russian candidate won last week’s election, has frozen state military aid to Kyiv.

Markets

Oil is headed for the biggest weekly drop since March, with the third-quarter rally stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia choking off supplies abruptly thrown into reverse as macroeconomic concerns escalate. Moscow and Riyadh have reaffirmed their commitment to output cuts through to the year-end, though.

Wheat futures rose, extending the week’s rebound from a three-year low, amid signs of renewed demand at current price levels and ongoing jitters about stepped-up Russian attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv this week has attempted restart shipments by sea, despite the collapse of a safe-corridor deal backed by Russia over the summer.

