Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Pierce Air Defenses
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported damage to dozens of buildings and vehicles in the central city of Dnipro after another barrage of Russian missiles was unleashed overnight.
Across the country, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down four of the 16 missiles launched as well as 20 drones, the air force said on Telegram. They also downed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet near Kherson in the south of the country.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to return to Kyiv after attending the Group of Seven summit in Japan, where he suggested Russian forces are taking control of the eastern city of Bakhmut after months of fighting.
Coming Up
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s national security council, travels to Vietnam
Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow
--With assistance from Kateryna Choursina.
(Corrects details of situation in Bakhmut in third paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the location of Dnipro)
