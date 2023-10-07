Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Strike Odesa Grain Facilities

(Bloomberg) -- Russia struck multiple targets in Ukraine’s Odesa region with missiles, damaging port infrastructure and grain stockpiles and injuring at least four people, the region’s governor said. The supersonic Oniks anti-ship missiles were fired from Crimea, Ukraine’s military said. The strikes come as Kyiv has defied Moscow in recent weeks by shipping grain from Black Sea ports after the collapse of the safe-transit deal two months ago. Kremlin forces also launched drone attacks overnight on several Ukrainian cities.

A top aide to Ukraine’s president on Friday urged the supply of more air defense systems to protect the nation’s energy facilities from the type of Russian attacks that caused massive blackouts last winter.

Russia stepped up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine’s northeast in recent days. Kremlin forces hit a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, with ballistic missiles early Friday, and on Thursday killed 52 people in a strike on a cafe and grocery store in the village of Hroza near Kupyansk, to Kharkiv’s southeast - one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the 20-month-old conflict.

Oil posted its biggest weekly drop since March, with the third-quarter rally stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia choking off supplies abruptly thrown into reverse as macroeconomic concerns escalate. Moscow and Riyadh have reaffirmed their commitment to output cuts through to the year-end, though.

Wheat futures rose, extending the week’s rebound from a three-year low, amid signs of renewed demand at current price levels and ongoing jitters about stepped-up Russian attacks on Ukraine.

