Ukraine Recap: Black Sea Grain Deal to Be Extended by Two Months
(Bloomberg) -- An agreement ensuring Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports will be extended by two months. Wheat prices fell on the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.
China stepped up diplomatic efforts over the war, as President Xi Jinping’s envoy met with Ukraine’s foreign minister in Kyiv at the start of a European tour. The foray took place ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Japan, where Russia’s invasion will be at the center of discussions.
In Ukraine, Russian missiles struck the southern city of Mykolaiv, damaging a shopping center and residential buildings. Ukrainian forces also advanced in the suburbs around Bakhmut in the east as Russian troops pressed forward inside the city.
Latest coverage
Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended for Two Months, Erdogan Says
Germany Sees End in Sight for Putin’s ‘Imperialism’ in Russia
Hungary to Block Further EU Aid to Ukraine, Minister Says
US, Canada, Japan Join European Push to Catalog Ukraine Damage
Ukraine Nears Its D-Day in the War With Russia: Balance of Power
Markets
Coming Up
Wed: Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, to begin European tour
Fri: Start of Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan; China’s Li Hui expected in Warsaw
