Ukraine Recap: US House Blocks Conservative Bid to Cut Funding

(Bloomberg) -- The US House overnight defeated an effort by far-right Republicans to cut off security assistance to Ukraine, cementing — for now — a wall of bipartisan support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion. The votes became a test for congressional backing for Kyiv as isolationist members of the GOP ratcheted up calls to reduce or end aid.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has reached a stalemate, a senior US intelligence official said, offering a a downbeat assessment of a counteroffensive that some US and European leaders had hoped would turn the tide in Kyiv’s favor as the war grinds toward the 17-month mark. President Joe Biden said Thursday he doesn’t think Russia can sustain a years-long war.

Ukraine faced another drone attack overnight with 16 out of 17 drones intercepted in the south and east, its Air Defense said on Telegram. Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in at least three sectors of the frontline on Thursday and made gains in some areas, according to General Staff assessments. Cluster munitions provided by the US have arrived in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported, citing the Pentagon.

Wheat futures steadied Thursday after their biggest decline in two weeks as markets assessed a more tenuous outlook for global supplies. The expiry of the deal allowing Ukraine shipments through the Black Sea is looming on July 17, and talks over its extension are ongoing. President Vladimir Putin said in a TV interview Thursday that Russia is still thinking about what to do with the deal.

