Ukraine Recap: Wagner Forces Said to Be Regrouping in Belarus

(Bloomberg) -- Fighters from the Wagner mercenary group may be about to regroup en masse in Belarus, according to reports from the Associated Press and the US military analysts at the Institute for the Study of War. Satellite imagery shows hundreds of large tents set up over the past week at a previously abandoned base in Asipovichy, about 150 miles north of the Ukrainian border, ISW said, adding that the militia forces will reportedly operate out of three field camps in Belarus. Ukraine’s president on Friday instructed his armed forces to bolster defenses in the nation’s north. An official with Kyiv’s border force told Ukrainian media that as many as 8,000 fighters from Wagner may be deployed in Belarus.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated a warning that Russia plans what he called a “terrorist act” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power as a way to pressure Western allies to seek an end to the war on Kremlin terms. Russia is reducing its presence at the plant, and Ukrainian employees have also been advised to leave, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate said in a report on Friday.

CIA Director William Burns called his Russian counterpart to say the US had no involvement in the failed mutiny by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter. The call with Sergei Naryshkin is believed to be the highest-level contact between the governments since the attempted uprising a week ago.

