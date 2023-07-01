Ukraine Recap: Wagner Forces Said to Be Regrouping in Belarus
(Bloomberg) -- Fighters from the Wagner mercenary group may be about to regroup en masse in Belarus, according to reports from the Associated Press and the US military analysts at the Institute for the Study of War. Satellite imagery shows hundreds of large tents set up over the past week at a previously abandoned base in Asipovichy, about 150 miles north of the Ukrainian border, ISW said, adding that the militia forces will reportedly operate out of three field camps in Belarus. Ukraine’s president on Friday instructed his armed forces to bolster defenses in the nation’s north. An official with Kyiv’s border force told Ukrainian media that as many as 8,000 fighters from Wagner may be deployed in Belarus.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Has $3 Trillion of ‘Hidden’ Currency Reserves, Setser Says
Trump ‘Standing Order’ to Declassify Not Found by DOJ, Intelligence Agency
China’s Economic Woes Are Multiplying — and Xi Jinping Has No Easy Fix
Taylor Swift Is Making More Than $13 Million a Night on Her Tour
Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated a warning that Russia plans what he called a “terrorist act” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power as a way to pressure Western allies to seek an end to the war on Kremlin terms. Russia is reducing its presence at the plant, and Ukrainian employees have also been advised to leave, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate said in a report on Friday.
CIA Director William Burns called his Russian counterpart to say the US had no involvement in the failed mutiny by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter. The call with Sergei Naryshkin is believed to be the highest-level contact between the governments since the attempted uprising a week ago.
Latest Coverage
Milley Says ‘No Decision’ Yet on Sending ATACMS to Ukraine
Putin’s Bid to Reassert Kremlin Authority Is Showing Cracks
EU Will Seek to Tax Sanctioned Russian Central Bank Assets
Ukrainians Voice Optimism About Cities’ Postwar Future in Poll
Oil’s Dark Fleet Gets Younger as Old Ships Face Scrutiny
Coming Up
Deadline for Wagner fighters to sign contracts with Russian defense ministry
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visits Kyiv on first day of rotating EU presidency
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme
How a Prison Gang Inspired by Hollywood Heists Stole $23 Million
EBT Skimmers Are Draining Millions of Dollars From the Neediest Americans
How a $100 Cheetah Cub Becomes an Illegal $50,000 Status Symbol
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.