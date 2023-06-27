Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Says Forces Advancing Across Frontline
(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops had advanced “in all directions” across the frontline after visiting his government’s forces in the country’s east and south.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Student Loan-Relief Backers Warn Biden ‘Failure Isn’t an Option’
Russia Latest: Putin Says Mutiny’s Organizers Sought to Divide
Putin Faces Historic Threat to Absolute Grip on Power in Russia
In his evening video address, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed arms supplies with allies including US President Joe Biden.
Biden reinforced his administration’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense “no matter what happened in Russia,” and the US was set to announce a new $500 million package of military hardware for Ukraine drawn from Pentagon inventories.
Latest Coverage
Putin Blasts Wagner ‘Traitors’ as Prigozhin Defends Revolt
US Denies Any Role in Russia Uprising as Allies Watch and Wait
Xi’s Bet on Putin Looks Even More Risky After Russian Mutiny
Ukraine Bonds Jump as Russia Mutiny Fuels Investor Optimism
Putin’s Hunting Pal Is at the Center of Kremlin Caterer’s Mutiny
Markets
Wheat extended losses from the highest level in four months as traders sought clarity on the situation in Russia. Futures had climbed to the highest since February on Monday on concern that continued instability in Russia could disrupt supplies, but later fell to show a loss of more than 1%. Prices declined a further 1.8% on Tuesday.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The World’s Empty Office Buildings Have Become a Debt Time Bomb
The ‘Extend and Pretend’ Real Estate Strategy Is Running Out of Time
Race-Based Affirmative Action Is Over. Corporate Diversity Could Be Next
The Problem With Fashion’s Sustainability Push: It Doesn’t Make Much Money
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.