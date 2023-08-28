U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Ukraine Recap: Kyiv’s Forces Claim a Breakthrough in Fighting

7
Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian forces pierced the first line of Russian fortifications in the nation’s southeast and are fighting to widen the breach, the nation’s defense chief said, in a bid for a potential breakthrough after its counteroffensive bogged down to the chagrin of Ukraine’s allies.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukrainian soldiers, on foot and mostly at night, had made slow progress in clearing heavily mined areas to create approach corridors for a larger force that has now fought through the first main line of Russian trenches, bunkers and tanks traps. “We broke the first line, and now we are expanding our foothold,” Reznikov told reporters Monday in Kyiv.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram that it dispatched an Su-30 military plane to intercept a US Reaper reconnaissance drone that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea. The drone moved away from the border when the jet approached. The Pentagon hasn’t commented.

