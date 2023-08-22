Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Asks EU to End Grain Purchase Bans
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that he wants to normalize his country’s grain exports by next month after several member states were allowed to block purchases.
Zelenskiy also sought help from Balkan leaders to ensure his country’s access to the Black Sea and protect grain shipments blockaded by Moscow.
Russian missiles struck Zaporizhzhia and also Kryvyi Rih, the home of the country’s biggest steel company owned by ArcelorMittal, according to the Telegram channels of regional governors. The attacks knocked out power to some areas after missiles hit buildings and infrastructure.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will give a recorded speech at this week’s BRICS summit. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend in person
Zelenskiy is meeting Balkan leaders and European officials in Athens on Tuesday, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
Ukraine on Wednesday hosts the Crimean Platform, an international summit aimed at putting pressure on Russia over its occupation of Ukrainian territory
