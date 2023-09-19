Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Seeks Lula’s Backing at UN Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New York in a bid to win support from a leader who so far hasn’t picked sides in the war. The meeting will be one of the most anticipated encounters at the United Nations General Assembly.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged allies to bolster Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities as Russian attacks have destroyed at least 280,000 tons of grain, jeopardizing global food security. Kyiv’s counteroffensive “continues to make steady, forward progress” as troops break through Russian lines, Lloyd said alongside his Ukrainian counterpart at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Ukrainian defenses downed 27 of 30 Shahed drones launched overnight, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the country’s Air Force command said on Telegram. The missile was fired toward Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine from Crimea while drones were bound for central, southern and western regions of the country.

Wheat extended losses after a first grain-laden vessel left Ukraine’s port of Chornomorsk, as Kyiv seeks to defy Russia’s effective blockade of its Black Sea facilities since the collapse of a safe-passage deal in July.

