Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Visits Athens, Asks for Black Sea Help

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Athens, where he asked Greece to help ensure his country’s access to the Black Sea and protect grain shipments.

“This can be a historic input from Greece into all-European security if you help us with defense of Black Sea waters as well as air-defense systems,” Zelenskiy said Monday, making the request during a joint briefing with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Earlier, Zelenskiy spoke before of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.

The US State Department has approved Poland’s request to purchase AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, engines and other equipment valued at as much as $12 billion. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki last year announced plans to double the country’s spending on its military, and his country has been at the forefront of European allies calling for weapons deliveries to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Russia said its air defenses downed two Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region early Monday in the latest foray by uncrewed aerial vehicles into Kremlin territory.

