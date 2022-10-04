U.S. markets close in 1 minute

Ukraine round-up: Inside liberated Lyman and Ukraine makes further ground against Russia

Elsa Maishman - BBC News
·2 min read
Mother and son
A mother and son Orla Guerin spoke to in Lyman

Victory can look desolate.

So writes BBC News Correspondent Orla Guerin, from the liberated Ukrainian town of Lyman.

The town - which had a population of 20,000 before the war - was retaken from the Russians at the weekend, and is full of the raw scars of its brief occupation.

The streets are mostly deserted, lined by boarded-up, burned-out or smashed-in buildings.

There were few people about, save for a few rejoicing Ukrainian soldiers, quietly busy humanitarian volunteers, and the abandoned bodies of Russian troops.

One 66-year-old woman told the BBC team that she used to live well. "And in one moment it was turned upside down."

Read Orla's report here.

Ukraine has continued to make ground against Russia.

Davydiv Brid, a strategically key village in the southern region of Kherson, has been liberated, reportedly along with several other villages nearby.

Russian forces have already been forced to retreat in the north-east of Ukraine.

This development means they are being pushed back in the south as well.

Read this report from the BBC's online Europe Editor Paul Kirby.

And to help you keep track of the war, and Ukraine's recent gains, the BBC Visual Journalism Team have created some new maps.

Map showing a close-up of the Kherson region in Ukraine
Map showing a close-up of the Kherson region in Ukraine

This map shows Ukrainian advances in the southern region of Kherson.

In Donetsk, Ukrainian forces are pushing east, having taken the town of Lyman featured in Orla's report above.

Both Kherson and Donetsk are regions that Russia has recently attempted to annex, following self-proclaimed referendums.

Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia are the other two regions subject to annexation.

View the maps and explanation from the Visual Journalism team.

And in news following a previous annexation, Russian authorities have fined a beauty queen in Crimea for singing a Ukrainian song.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Olga Valeyeva, who won the "Mrs Beauty Queen - Crimea" competition in May, was arrested and fined 40,000 roubles (£609) after she appeared in a video on social media singing Red Viburnum.

The 19th-Century military march is popular with Ukrainian nationalists - but Ms Valeyeva said she was not aware of its association.

Read the full story here.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk has faced criticism after his poll

Finally, there are some dilemmas in life which are best solved by Twitter poll.

But this does not extend to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk asked his followers to vote on ideas for resolving the crisis, with options including ceding territory to Russia.

Mr Zelensky responded with his own poll, asking users if they liked Mr Musk more when he supported Russia or Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

  • Ukrainian Marines Raise National Flag in Village in Kherson Oblast

    Footage circulating on social media on October 4 showed Ukrainian Armed Forces raising the country’s national flag in the village of Davydiv Brid in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.According to a translation by Interfax.ua, the soldier in the video said: “Glory to Ukraine, glory to the marines. Today, October 4, 2022, Davydiv Brid is freed from the [Russians] by the forces of the 35th separate brigade of marines. We solemnly raise the yellow-blue flag over Davydiv Brid! Glory to Ukraine!”Ukraine’s Armed Forces have not officially confirmed the liberation of the village of Davydiv Brid.Nataliya Gumenyuk, head of the joint coordination headquarters of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said on October 3 that Ukrainian forces were “gaining momentum” in Kherson.The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said the villages of Arkhangelsk and Myrolyubivka were “freed” by Ukrainian forces on October 3. Credit: Roman Lozynskyi via Storyful

  • More settlements liberated in the Kherson region: Ukrainian forces publish video

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:51 A number of videos from the newly-liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast have been published on social media on 4 October. Ukrainian troops report that Davydiv Brid, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske and Velyka Oleksandrivka have been liberated.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Aide Sees War Over in Months Not Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine will probably be over in months, rather than years, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said in an interview. Ukrainian central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko unexpectedly resigned, citing health reasons, presenting a new headache for an economy that has been devastated by war.President Joe Biden called Zelenskiy to inform him of $625 million in new US military assistance and vowed his administration would

  • Ukraine’s application to NATO formalizes dialogue for discussion, says ambassador

    Ukraine's application for NATO membership allows the country to formalize the discussion on its future accession, and this discussion will begin in October, Ukraine’ Ambassador to NATO, Natalia Galibarenko, said during a briefing on Oct. 4.

  • Ukrainian flag officially raised over liberated Lyman

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:57 On 4 October, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the liberated city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Ukrainian flag was officially raised over liberated Lyman.

  • Ukraine sees sharp increase in budget deficit in September due to decrease in international aid

    The deficit of the state budget of Ukraine jumped from UAH 5 billion ($135 million) in July and August to UAH 74.9 billion ($2 billion) in September, due to a shortfall in international financial aid of about the same amount, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated on Oct. 4.

  • Zelensky reports a 'growing understanding' that Russia made a mistake with invasion

    Zelensky has reported a 'growing understanding' that Russia made a mistake with invasion.Source: Zelensky

  • Nvidia to Cease All Russia Operations as Ukraine War Rages On

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., the most valuable US chipmaker, is closing up operations in Russia after that country’s invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth month and President Vladimir Putin mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists. Nvidia had already suspended shipments to Russia but kept a presence there “to support our employees and their families,” the company said in a statement Monday. Now it is “ceasing all activities” in the country, Nvidia said.“With recent developments, we can no

  • Nvidia closes Russian offices, will fly relocating employees out of the country, report says

    Chipmaker Nvidia is ending its activities in Russia, and is giving its employees in the country the opportunity to relocate. In a statement, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) confirmed that it is ceasing all activities and closing its offices in Russia. All employees will be given the option of continuing their jobs in other countries, Nvidia said.

  • US Navy's newest carrier deploys to train with NATO nations

    The USS Gerald R. Ford left the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, along with destroyers and other ships that make up its carrier strike group. The Ford will join vessels from countries that include France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, including anti-submarine warfare, in the Atlantic Ocean. The exercises come seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine and during a time of increasing tension between Moscow and the West.

  • Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- This story was originally published on July 30. On Monday, Elon Musk infuriated Ukrainians when he suggested that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise

  • Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

    Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.

  • Ukraine retakes key eastern city of Lyman; Russian drones hit Zelensky’s home town

    Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.

  • Grim winter looms as wartime Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks

    In an abandoned tower block damaged by Russian shelling in Ukraine's second city, Olga Kobzar plans to tough out winter for as long as she can without electricity, water and central heating by lighting the gas stove in her kitchen for warmth. The 70-year-old, who lives alone in a devastated district of northern Kharkiv where the temperature can fall to -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), is at the sharp end of what Ukrainian officials say will be the grimmest winter in decades. She is the last remaining inhabitant of her tower block in the Saltivka district, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Russian border.

  • Elon Musk Has a Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

    Tesla CEO has proposed a controversial peace plan but explained that it aims to avoid an apocalyptic situation.