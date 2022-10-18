U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    -1.87 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.20
    -6.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9865
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2250
    +0.2690 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,406.32
    -138.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Ukraine round-up: Kyiv strikes and German spy chief fired

·3 min read
A destroyed building in Kyiv
The aftermath of Tuesday's strikes on Kyiv.

At least three people have been killed by Russian strikes in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as Moscow continues to target key infrastructure across the country.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the victims of the latest Russian attacks were employees of "critical infrastructure", adding that two facilities in the city had been hit.

Meanwhile, thousands of towns and cities across the country have been left without power and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian strikes had destroyed about 30% of Ukraine's power stations over the past eight days.

The latest attacks came 24 hours after "kamikaze" drones - believed to have been supplied by Iran - killed at least nine people in Kyiv and Sumy, in the north-east.

Ukraine has identified the drones used in deadly attacks on Kyiv and the eastern city of Sumy as Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They are known as Geran-2 in Russia.

Earlier, the US said it agreed with its French and UK allies that the supply of drones by Iran violated a UN Security Council resolution linked to a nuclear agreement, barring the transfer of certain military technology.

Read more about the latest developments in Ukraine here.

The Russian attacks prompted Ukraine's energy minister to call for international help to "close the sky" over his country to protect its energy infrastructure.

Herman Halushchenko told the BBC Hardtalk programme that the strikes, including from missiles, had caused vast amounts of damage to his country.

Nord Stream blast 'blew away 50 metres of pipe'

At least 50 metres (164ft) of an underwater pipeline bringing Russian gas to Germany is thought to have been destroyed by a blast last month.

Video shot by a Norwegian robotics company and published by Swedish newspaper Expressen appears to show the massive tear in the Nord Stream 1 pipe. Danish police believe "powerful explosions" blew four holes in the pipe and its newer twin, Nord Stream 2.

It is still unknown who or what caused the blasts amid suspicions of sabotage. Western leaders have stopped short of directly accusing Russia but the EU has previously accused Moscow of using its gas supplies as a weapon against Ukraine's allies.

The Kremlin has accused Western investigators of seeking to blame Russia for the damage. "Elementary logic" shows damaging the pipeline was not in Moscow's interest, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

German cybersecurity chief fired over Russia connections

Germany's cybersecurity chief, Arne Schönbohm, has been fired after allegations of being excessively close to Russia through an association he helped set up.

Arne Schönbohm
Arne Schönbohm

Mr Schönbohm has led the Federal Cyber Security Authority (BSI) - charged with protecting government communications - since 2016, but was accused by German media of having had links with people involved with Russian intelligence services.

His former employer, a private company called the Cyber Security Council Germany, is accused of having a subsidiary of a Russian firm set up by an ex-KGB officer as a member. The company denies any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said public trust in Mr Schönbohm's "neutrality and impartiality" had been damaged, but emphasised that the security chief would be "presumed innocent" while an investigation into the allegations was conducted.

Republican leader hints at cutting Ukraine funding

The leader of the Republican Party in the US House of Representatives has hinted that he could seek to slash aid to Ukraine if the party wins November's midterm elections.

Kevin McCarthy speaking to reporters
Kevin McCarthy speaking to reporters

Kevin McCarthy told the US media outlet Punchbowl news that President Joe Biden's huge financial support for Ukraine meant that other areas, including border control - a massive priority for Republican legislators - had been ignored.

"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank cheque to Ukraine," he said. "Ukraine is important, but at the same time it can't be the only thing they do and it can't be a blank cheque."

The US has so far provided billions of dollars of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky last week Mr Biden vowed to continue that support.

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner Sends A Message Of Gratitude To Supporters On Her 32nd Birthday

    The WNBA star is waiting for her appeal to be heard by a Moscow region court next Tuesday.

  • Kyiv suffers another Russian attack on civilian targets

    On Monday, residents of Kyiv, Ukraine, were the targets of another Russian drone and missile attack. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least four people were killed.

  • President Biden Vows to Codify Abortion Rights After Midterm Elections

    During an event on on Tuesday, October 18, United States President Joe Biden pledged to codify abortion rights across the country if Democrats retained House control and expanded their Senate majority in the November midterm elections.Footage livestreamed on Twitter shows Biden surrounded by supporters wearing abortion rights shirts, who cheered and applauded him during his speech.Following the press conference, Biden reiterated his pledge on Twitter. “The final say about your right to choose rests with you,” he wrote.“If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders in Congress will do their part. With your support, I will sign a law codifying Roe in January.” Credit: The Democrats via Storyful

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • McCarthy: No 'blank check' for Ukraine if GOP wins majority

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy warned Tuesday that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win back the House majority, reflecting his party's growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion. “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

  • Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK

    ‘These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks,’ UK defence ministry tweeted

  • Xi Jinping lays out vision of fortress China against tense rivalry with the U.S.

    The Chinese leader's speech reflects obsession with external threats and Taiwan “reunification”

  • Ukraine to get anti-drone systems in coming days, NATO's Stoltenberg says

    NATO will deliver air defence systems to Ukraine in coming days to help the country defend itself against the drones, including those from Iran, that Russia is using to target critical infrastructure, the alliance's secretary-general said on Tuesday. Ukraine said attacks by swarms of drones had destroyed almost a third of its power stations over the past week after Russia stepped up its attacks on infrastructure far from the front line after suffering a string of military setbacks at the hands of Ukrainian troops. Addressing a security conference in Berlin, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the answer to the attacks was for the allies to step up their deliveries of air defence systems.

  • EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct

    European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders. The agency is under pressure over allegations that it was involved in the illegal pushbacks of migrants, notably in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey.

  • Scientists at top US nuclear lab poached by China to develop hypersonic missiles technology

    Scores of Chinese scientists who worked at one of America's most advanced weapons labs have been recruited by Beijing to help develop hypersonic technology, deep-penetrating warheads, drones, stealth camouflage and quiet submarines.

  • Russia deploys new wave of drone strikes across Ukraine

    Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor discusses these strikes and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s renewed calls for defense aid from the U.S. and other allies.

  • 30% of Ukraine's power stations 'destroyed in week'

    STORY: A day after Russia launched air strikes in multiple Ukrainian cities at rush hour, the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is now saying that 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed in just over a week...... causing widespread blackouts across the country, in what appears to be a deliberate campaign by Moscow to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter.That includes new Russian air strikes on Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen on the Kyiv skyline, and explosions in an area where there is a thermal power station. The mayor reported an attack on what he called "critical infrastructure," although officials have not confirmed if the station was hit. Strikes have also left the northern city of&nbsp;Zhytomyr, home to 263,000 people, without water and electricity supply.And according to a Ukrainian presidential aide two explosions rocked an energy facility in Dnipro, a southeastern city of nearly 1 million, causing serious damage.There are also reports of power facilities being targeted in the northern eastern city of Kharkiv and of an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv being hit.Zelenskiy has accused Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians with the air attacks.Moscow denies targeting civilians and using Iranian-made ‘kamikaze’ drones. Its defense ministry has said it is carrying out attacks on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.Russia earlier this month named General Sergey Surovikin as overall commander of what Moscow calls its "special operation".Surovikin served in Syria and Chechnya where Russian forces pounded cities in a scorched earth policy against its foes.Nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media because of his alleged toughness, his appointment was followed by the biggest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister suggests that Zelenskyy terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13 Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has submitted for the President's consideration a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iran-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

  • NFL Week 7 power rankings: Rams drop 2 spots after beating Panthers

    The Rams beat the Panthers, but they slipped in this week's power rankings and are barely in the top half now

  • Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

    There is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis, where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II, according to a new report by environmental investigation consultants.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

    Since early October Tesla has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune. Since third-quarter vehicle-delivery figures were reported on Oct. 3, Tesla stock has fallen 17%, an almost $144 billion drop in overall market value.

  • How Russia is disrupting the US election (again)

    Russia's war in Ukraine is a key driver of inflation that is turning voters against Democrats. That's no accident.

  • Got a Christmas Cactus? Here's How to Keep it Happy, Healthy, and Blooming

    Christmas cactuses are beautiful and easy to maintain. Here's how to provide Christmas cactus care for plants to bloom, propagate, and much more.

  • 4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market

    Investors can consider adding four low-beta tech stocks like TMUS, DOX, HLIT and BAND in their portfolios to hedge against a highly volatile market environment.

  • NATO air strikes in Libya did not cause 'half a million civilian casualties' in 2011

    Social media posts circulating globally have falsely claimed air strikes during NATO's 2011 military campaign in Libya that led to the toppling of strongman Moamer Kadhafi resulted in more than half a million civilian casualties. While the United Nations and rights groups say the NATO air strikes led to civilian deaths, the number is far lower than the half a million alleged by the posts. A UN investigation found NATO air strikes killed 60 civilians and separate reports by rights organisations i