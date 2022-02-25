Ukraine-Russia conflict: EU preparing to freeze Putin, Lavrov's European assets

European Union officials are preparing a third round of sanctions against Russia over the attack on Ukraine, including freezing the European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to multiple media reports.

"We are moving as quickly as we can," an official familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding the 27-member voting bloc could also target "many more" oligarchs.

The latest sanction package could also further penalize Russia's financial and energy sectors, although the source declined to provide additional details or say when the sanctions may be enacted.

European Commission officials did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

