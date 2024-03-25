Ukraine Says Russia Barrage Aimed at Underground Gas Storage

(Bloomberg) -- Russia struck an underground gas storage facility in western Ukraine during Sunday’s missile and drone attack, underlining threats to the country’s energy system.

The barrage damaged equipment on the ground, Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive officer of state-run Naftogaz Ukrainy, said on Facebook. The underground storage itself wasn’t damaged as it’s significantly below the surface, he said.

Kremlin forces aimed missiles and drones at Ukraine’s power and gas facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said in an operational update posted on Telegram. It was the second targeted attack against Ukrainian energy infrastructure in three days after a bombardment Friday.

Russian strikes have caused as much as $100 million in damage to Ukraine’s power grid the past three days, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of network operator Ukrenergo, said on Facebook.

European gas futures rose as much as 4.2% Monday on fears of energy supply disruption in both Ukraine and Russia. Yet Sunday’s assaults didn’t interrupt domestic gas supplies and Ukraine continues to meet all obligations and fulfill storage bookings by foreign clients, Chernyshov said.

Ukraine has been advertising itself as a storage haven for European traders awash with gas. Almost 80% of its underground capacity is located in the west of the country, far from the front line and in areas that have suffered relatively limited airstrikes during Russia’s invasion, now into its third year.

Ukraine has lured clients with options to store and trade gas for three years without paying taxes and customs duties. Foreign traders injected 2.5 billion cubic meters into Ukrainian storage sites last year.

The country has also been targeting Russian energy facilities, some far from their border. Its forces have attacked more than a dozen refineries with explosive-laden drones this month, dragging down Russia’s daily oil-processing rate to the lowest weekly level in 10 months.

Senior Ukrainian officials on Friday defended Kyiv’s attacks on oil infrastructure following a report that US officials had warned against such operations because of rising oil prices and the prospect of Kremlin retaliation.

--With assistance from Priscila Azevedo Rocha.

(Updates with European gas prices in fifth paragraph.)

