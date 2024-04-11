Ukraine Says Russia Destroyed Kyiv Region’s Largest Power Plant

(Bloomberg) -- The largest power plant in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital was destroyed in a Russian missile attack.

Six missiles hit the Trypilska plant south of Kyiv Thursday morning, according to a person familiar with the strike. The attack set the facility owned by state-run electricity and heat producer Centrenergo ablaze, the person said on condition of anonymity.

Over the past month, Russia intensified strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure as Kyiv struggles with a shortage of ammunition and manpower. A large-scale overnight missile and drone attack targeted power infrastructure and underground gas storage in five regions across Ukraine.

