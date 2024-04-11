Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,193.50
    -14.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,660.00
    -97.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,154.75
    -42.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.30
    -9.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.07
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,348.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.33
    +0.53 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.1140
    +0.1670 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,707.11
    +1,753.23 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,949.12
    -12.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

Ukraine Says Russia Destroyed Kyiv Region’s Largest Power Plant

Volodymyr Verbianyi and Aliaksandr Kudrytski
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The largest power plant in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital was destroyed in a Russian missile attack.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Six missiles hit the Trypilska plant south of Kyiv Thursday morning, according to a person familiar with the strike. The attack set the facility owned by state-run electricity and heat producer Centrenergo ablaze, the person said on condition of anonymity.

Over the past month, Russia intensified strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure as Kyiv struggles with a shortage of ammunition and manpower. A large-scale overnight missile and drone attack targeted power infrastructure and underground gas storage in five regions across Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement