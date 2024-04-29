Ukraine spy agency says Telegram platform blocks its key bots

Illustration shows Telegram logo·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
1

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military spy agency GUR said on Monday that the management of the Telegram messaging platform has blocked a number of official bots that opposed Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"Today, the management of the Telegram platform unreasonably blocked a number of official bots that opposed Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, including the main Intelligence bot," GUR said in a statement posted on the Telegram.

"Despite the blocking of our bot - your personal data is safe."

Telegram's press service did not immediately reply to Reuters' request to comment.

A bot is a software application that can run on its own following instructions and is programmed to perform certain tasks. It can mimic conversation with people, among others, or collect content.

The Dubai-based Telegram messaging app, one of the most popular social media platforms, was founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov, who left Russia in 2014 after he refused to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on another social media platform, which he had sold.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram has become a tool for both governments and a go-to place for posting and accessing unfiltered information about the war.

Almost all major media, government entities and public figures in both Russia and Ukraine operate content channels on Telegram.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posts his daily video addresses on the app, while his armed forces warn of air raids and document battlefield developments. The Kremlin announces President Vladimir Putin's activities on Telegram, while Russia's opposition rallies for support.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Lisbon; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT targeted in Austrian privacy complaint

    Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI on Monday found itself the target of a privacy complaint by advocacy group NOYB for allegedly not fixing incorrect information provided by its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT that may breach EU privacy rules. NOYB said the complainant in its case, who is also a public figure, asked ChatGPT about his birthday and was repeatedly provided incorrect information instead of the chatbot telling users that it does not have the necessary data. The group said OpenAI refused the complainant's request to rectify or erase the data, saying that it was not possible to correct data and that it also failed to disclose any information about the data processed, its sources or recipients.

  • Analysis-Second global AI safety summit faces tough questions, lower turnout

    Last year, a who’s who of world leaders, corporate executives and academic experts gathered at Britain’s Bletchley Park for the world’s first global AI Safety Summit, hoping to reach consensus on the regulation of a technology some warned posed a threat to humanity. Tesla mogul Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rubbed shoulders with some of their fiercest critics, while China co-signed the “Bletchley Declaration” alongside the United States and others, signalling a willingness to cooperate despite mounting tensions with the West. Six months later, the second AI Safety Summit, a primarily virtual event co-hosted by Britain and South Korea, will take place as hype around artificial intelligence’s potential gives way to questions over its limitations.

  • Baidu, Tesla agree on mapping deal for FSD in China, sources say

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Baidu, China's major internet search company, reached an agreement with Tesla to grant the car company access to its mapping license for data collection on China's public roads, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal clears a final regulatory hurdle for Tesla's driver assistance system, which Tesla calls Full Self Driving (FSD), to be offered in China, the sources said.

  • Trump’s economic confidants battle for sway on tax, Fed policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Economic advisers in Donald Trump’s orbit are clashing over their favored policy ideas, a fight that is spilling into public view as they jockey for influence over the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s second-term plans.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingBlade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hampton

  • Taiwan's economy seen expanding 5.6% in first quarter on strong exports: Reuters poll

    Taiwan's trade-dependent economy likely grew faster in the first quarter, supported by a rebound in exports amid upbeat demand for the technology that powers artificial intelligence (AI) applications, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. First-quarter exports rose 12.9% year-on-year, compared with the fourth-quarter's annual expansion of just 3.4%, as Taiwan's tech-heavy exporters like chipmakers rode a wave of AI demand. The economy in China, Taiwan's largest export market, grew faster than expected in the first quarter, expanding 5.3% year-on-year and comfortably topping forecasts.

  • In the Market: Economic surprises are messing with the market's favorite recession predictor

    A bond market anomaly that has reliably predicted a U.S. recession in the past may normalize this year in a highly unusual manner. The market signal, called a yield curve, has been upside down since early July 2022, with investors getting less to lock up their money for longer periods than they are for shorter durations. In the past, yield curves typically become right-side up as an economic slowdown leads the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, bringing down yields on near-term bonds that are sensitive to policy rates, a phenomenon called bull steepening.

  • Wall Street Bulls Say Stock Rally Can Resume Even Without Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Robust global economic growth may offer equities enough support to resume a record-breaking rally, even if bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year are completely abandoned.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesBlade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275Southeast Asia Heat

  • The AI trade is back, as confidence in Big Tech surges

    Standout earnings results from Microsoft and Alphabet are drawing investors' attention back to AI.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 22% to 49%, According to Wall Street

    Whether or not these stocks hit analysts' price targets, they all should be attractive to investors seeking great income and solid growth.

  • Japan's yen jumps against the dollar on suspected intervention

    The yen jumped suddenly against the dollar on Monday, with traders citing yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities to boost the currency that is languishing near 34-year lows. The dollar fell sharply to 156.55 yen from as high as 160.245 earlier in the day. Trade sources said Japanese banks were seen selling dollars for yen.