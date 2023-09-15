Ukraine troops capture eastern village of Andriivka, military says

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have captured the eastern village of Andriivka, military authorities said on Friday.

"In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region," the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a morning report.

The troops were inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the enemy, and fortifying some areas, it added. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)