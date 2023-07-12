Ukraine Is Using Highly Advanced Artificial Intelligence In Its War With Russia: It's "Out Of This World"

Artificial intelligence is showing up all over the place. And now, Ukraine is using it in its war against Russia.

Ukraine has successfully engineered and deployed its unique artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. Brett Velicovich, a Fox News contributor in Ukraine, reported that the innovation on the Ukrainian battlefield is so advanced that Western governments struggle to keep pace with it.

How AI Is Helping Ukraine On The Battlefield

AI has been a crucial factor in Ukraine's remarkable performance against its larger and ostensibly more potent adversary Russia. The advanced technology has offered Ukraine an array of benefits that would otherwise be unreachable.

George Dubynskiy, Ukraine's deputy minister of digital transformation, noted that the country's decision to develop its AI platform has played a crucial role in its approach to the war.

The Ukraine ministry assessed 10 different AI platforms before deciding to develop a unique platform. The platform, which launched in mid-2022, also enables Ukraine to use only the data it needs, avoiding potential mishaps of sending confidential information to commercial firms.

Fox commented on the technology saying, “this innovation on the battlefield is out of this world right now.”

Ukraine Is Taking A Unique Approach To AI

While AI is predominantly known for its applications in large language models like Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT, computer vision — an AI technology focusing on the interpretation of visual data — has proven to be highly advantageous across myriad industries and tasks. Other startups are taking unique approaches to the groundbreaking technology, such as Snapify, which has raised over $2.1 million for its platform using AI to revolutionize photography.

In Ukraine's context, computer vision has been instrumental for the military in identifying people suspected of war crimes during Russia's invasion and tracking troop movements. This has been facilitated by the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. The AI, using the captured footage, can identify and categorize various elements for the users.

This is another example of the many ways that AI is transforming the world. In this case, it's allowing Ukraine to make more informed decisions on the battlefield.

