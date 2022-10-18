U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.75
    +23.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,393.00
    +163.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,187.25
    +77.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.40
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.70
    -9.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9000
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,524.57
    +325.80 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.13
    +8.66 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,965.53
    +189.74 (+0.71%)
     

Ukraine war: US says Iranian drones breach sanctions

·3 min read
Kyiv block of flats hit by drone, 17 Oct 22
The wreckage of a Kyiv block of flats hit by a Russian drone

The US says it agrees with Western allies that Iran's supply of explosive drones to Russia violates UN sanctions.

Kyiv was struck by so-called "kamikaze" drones on Monday, unleashed by Russia but believed to be Iranian-made.

The US agrees with the French and British assessment that the drones violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the US State Department said.

That resolution, linked to Iran's nuclear accord, bars Iranian transfers of certain military technologies.

Ukraine has identified the drones - or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - as Iranian Shahed-136 weapons. They are called kamikaze drones after the Japanese fighter pilots who flew suicide missions in World War Two.

"It is our belief that these UAVs that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231," said Vedant Patel of the state department.

Iran denies supplying them to Russia, but Mr Patel said the US "exposed publicly that Russia has received drones from Iran, that this was part of Russia's plan to import hundreds of Iranian UAVs of various types".

He added that there was "extensive proof" of Russia's use of them in Ukraine.

Critical infrastructure was hit on Monday in Ukraine's Kyiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions, with electricity cut in hundreds of towns and villages, the Kyiv government said.

At least eight people were killed - four in Kyiv and four in Sumy. The US said it would "hold [Russia} accountable for its war crimes."

Mr Patel said the deepening alliance between Russia and Iran was something the whole world should see as a threat. Russia and Iran have provided key military support for President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

"Anyone doing business with Iran, that can have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia, should be very careful and do their due diligence. The US will not hesitate to use sanctions," Mr Patel warned.

Monday's attack came a week after Russia fired dozens of missiles at Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, many of them targeting energy infrastructure. Western analysts believe the Iranian weapon is helping Russia to keep up long-range attacks despite a shortage of precision missiles.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the EU is also "gathering evidence" on the Iranian drones and is ready to act - implying a possible intensification of sanctions.

Negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are currently stalled. Under the deal with Western powers, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

What are 'kamikaze drones'?

  • Believed to include an Iranian-supplied weapon called the Shahed-136

  • These drones loiter above a target before attacking

  • Packed with explosives which detonate upon impact, destroying the drone

  • Often sent in waves and difficult to spot on radar

  • The US said Iran planned to send hundreds to Russia, costing just $20,000 (£17,800) each

  • Ukraine has also used 'kamikaze drones' - including the US-made Switchblade model

Recommended Stories

  • Kyiv suffers another Russian attack on civilian targets, this time with Iranian-made drones

    Residents of the Ukrainian capital on Monday were once again woken by air raid sirens and explosions as Russia launched a large-scale assault on the city, using its new Iranian-supplied Shahid-136 suicide drones, almost exactly a week after its last attack on Kyiv.

  • EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

    In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike. Known as “the poor man's cruise missile,” the flying death machines can flood any combat theater much more cheaply. Russia’s unleashing of successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine has multiple goals — taking out key targets, crushing morale, and ultimately draining the enemy's war chest and weapons as they try to take them out.

  • Belarusian soldiers unveil uninspiring choreographed propaganda video

    Whether the unassailable Belarusians will garner the same cinematic fawning in the U.S. as their Russian counterparts has yet to be determined.

  • Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 inconsistencies ‘pure incompetence’ or ‘potentially very criminal’

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Monday that “inconsistencies” exist in Secret Service officials’ accounts surrounding the Capitol attack. During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer, Kinzinger said the committee is pursuing those inconsistencies as questions swirl over an alleged…

  • SpaceX no longer seeking Pentagon funding for Starlink in Ukraine, Musk says

    SpaceX has withdrawn its request to the Pentagon that it fund the ongoing use of Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine, CEO Elon Musk said Monday. Out of the 25,300 terminals that were sent to Ukraine, around 10,630 were paying for the satellite internet service, Musk added.

  • Police video shows officers shooting at drones in Kyiv

    STORY: Russia attacked the centre of Kyiv during morning rush hour with drones on Monday, the second time in a week it has unleashed strikes across Ukraine while its forces face setbacks on the battlefield.Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made "suicide drones," which fly to their target and detonate. Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out a "massive" attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.Iran repeated on Monday its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia. The Kremlin has not commented.

  • Russia will send about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles and about 100 guns to Belarus

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 15:33 The Russian Federation will deploy about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles, and up to 100 guns and mortars of over 100 mm calibre to Belarus as part of the joint Belarusian and Russian force.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine to start the week

    Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday

  • Russian troops kill orchestra conductor for refusing to join concert in Kherson, Ukraine says

    Russian troops shot and killed an orchestra conductor who refused to perform at a concert Russia staged in the occupied southern region of Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said in a Facebook post that it confirmed Friday that Russian soldiers shot Yuri Kerpatenko in his own…

  • Former U.S. ambassador on Ukraine: Path to peace 'runs through Russian defeat on the battlefield'

    Former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor discusses the Ukraine-Russia war and NATO at the All Markets Summit.

  • Ukrainian government works to make logistics more difficult for Iran as it helps Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 11:02 Ukrainian authorities are working through diplomatic channels with neighbouring countries to stop all existing logistical corridors for Iran, Davyd Arakhamiia, the head of the Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] faction, has said.

  • U.S. says Chinese lithium-ion batteries are made with child labour as trade war spills into EVs

    Experts say it's a subtle example of how the U.S. intends to offset Beijing's influence over a once-in-a-lifetime technological change

  • Ukrainian Presidentia adviser says Iran is responsible for murdering Ukrainians

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 17:16 Iran bears direct responsibility for the murders of Ukrainians killed in attacks on Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, on Twitter Quote from Podoliak: "Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians.

  • Ukrainian, EU Officials Suspect Iranian Involvement as Kamikaze Drones Wreak Havoc on Kyiv

    A wave of “suicide drone” attacks inundated Kyiv in recent days. Ukrainian and EU officials believe the strikes were carried out using Iranian-made drones.

  • How Iranian Kamikaze drones could help turn the tide of war in Russia's favour

    In 1944, residents of southeast England learnt to dread the stuttering growl of primitive pulse jet engines – the sound of the V1 flying bombs.

  • Ukrainian Intelligence offers US$100,000 for captured former leader of Donetsk militants, Igor Girkin

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 14:06 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine guarantees the payment of US$100,000 for the handover of Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former "minister of defence of the Donetsk People's Republic" [Donetsk People's Republic] and a former leader of Donetsk militants, to Ukrainian captivity.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Russians are trying to put all their forces together in Ukraines south but even nature is on side of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 13:20 Russian troops are trying to form a group on the southern front, but they have enormous problems with the supply of weapons and equipment. Source:Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 16 October Quote: "The situation on the front line itself is quite tense, as the enemy is trying to gather up all available forces in a so-called fist to inflict los

  • Scholz overrides allies, keeps 3 German nuke plants running

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government. The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a possible energy crunch due to cuts in fuel supplies from Russia over the war in Ukraine. The environmentalist Greens, led by Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck, had argued that only two nuclear plants in southern Germany — Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 — should be able to keep operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31 to ease possible power shortages over the winter.