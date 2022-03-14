U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.39
    -5.92 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,122.99
    +178.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,691.98
    -151.83 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.05
    -23.62 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.25
    -8.08 (-7.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.10
    -26.90 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.77 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0076 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1050
    +0.1010 (+5.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9460
    +0.6660 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,942.28
    -8.83 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.01
    +12.83 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.98
    +45.34 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, FTX, and Everstake Launch Crypto Fundraising Site Aid For Ukraine

·6 min read

KYIV, Ukraine, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The official website for Aid For Ukraine, an initiative that raises funds from the crypto community for the benefit of Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs, has officially launched. The initiative is powered by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, FTX, and Everstake. This is the first instance of a cryptocurrency exchange providing a conduit for crypto donations to a public financial institution.

Aid for Ukraine logo (PRNewsfoto/Everstake)
Aid for Ukraine logo (PRNewsfoto/Everstake)

The launch of an official website enables users from around the world to have a simple way to make cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine. Anyone is now able to select the desirable amount in selected cryptocurrencies to donate, connect a wallet, and confirm a transaction within the same user-friendly interface.

The fundraising process will be traceable in real-time on the website. The overall amount of donations will be summed up and tentatively expressed in USD at the Coingecko rate.

The website also makes it possible to add more cryptocurrencies to the initiative thanks to the involvement of Everstake, the biggest decentralized staking provider in the industry. The company's officers are in direct contact with the community representatives willing to take part in helping the people of Ukraine. The crypto community does not want to stand aside and watch Ukrainians suffer from the unprovoked aggression by the Russian Federation and the subsequent humanitarian disaster unseen in Europe since the Balkan war.

"Freedom has always been at the bedrock of the crypto community. It is the same fundamental value that Ukraine is currently fighting for, and the crypto community expressed its strong desire to help Ukraine right after the onset of this abysmal war. As a part of this great community and as a Ukraine-based company we feel an obligation to help in whatever way we can. That is how and why Aid For Ukraine came to be," Sergey Vasilchuk, CEO at Everstake said.

So far, users can donate to the existing wallets of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in BTC, ETH, USDT (TRC-20), DOT, SOL, DOGE, and XMR. The initiative has also added ICX, EOS, and NEO. Aid For Ukraine will add other cryptocurrencies over time.

"ICON Foundation is joining global community efforts by pledging $1M towards aid and relief for the Ukrainian people. I hope that our technology and community can make a small contribution in this time of need," Min Kim, founder of ICON states.

Aid For Ukraine is cooperating with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX which converts crypto funds received into fiat and sends the donations to the National Bank of Ukraine. This marks the first-ever instance of a cryptocurrency exchange directly cooperating with a public financial entity to provide a conduit for crypto donations. Earlier this month, FTX already converted $1 million worth of SOL and transferred it to the National Bank of Ukraine.

"At the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, FTX felt the need to provide assistance in any way it could. By working with the Ministry of Digital Transformation to set up payment rails and facilitate the conversion of crypto donations into fiat currency, we have given the National Bank of Ukraine the ability to deliver aid and resources to the people who need it most. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Sergey and the Everstake team as they continue to work tirelessly in helping Ukrainians as they suffer from this conflict," Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of FTX commented.

The crypto community has already donated more than $80 million to Ukraine, with over $50 million going to the official accounts of Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation. Aid For Ukraine seeks to raise more donations for Ukraine in the crypto community. Every contribution is important and valuable.

"Today, crypto is playing a significant role in Ukraine's defense. Crypto assets proved extremely helpful in facilitation of funding flows to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers, as well as in raising awareness and engaging people worldwide. The amount of crypto crowdfunding for our country is already the biggest in history so far. We expect that the NFT collection will give the next boost to the crypto fundraising process. Huge thanks to the crypto community for this unprecedented support of Ukraine and its defense of the principles of democracy and freedom in face of the war waged by the Russian Federation," Oleksandr Bornyakov, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on IT industry development said.

The funds will be used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as Ukrainian civilians in dire need of humanitarian aid.

To learn more about Aid For Ukraine and support its efforts, please visit: https://donate.thedigital.gov.ua/.

About the initiators of Aid For Ukraine

About the Ministry of Digital Transformation
The Ministry of Digital Transformation is one of the governmental authorities in Ukraine. Main mission is to build the most convenient and user-friendly country in the world. The Ministry is focused on creating "state in a smartphone". This combines both Diia mobile application and Diia web portal, where citizens store e-docs and get access to public services.

The Ministry's vision is that the state should not be associated with a scary monster, corruption and bureaucracy, but become a convenient friendly service. State must provide quality and efficient service to citizens and businesses. This global goal is expanded into 4 specific strategic goals of the Ministry until 2024:

  • Transfer 100% of all public services for citizens and businesses online.

  • Provide 95% of transport infrastructure, settlements and their social facilities with access to high-speed Internet.

  • To teach 6 million Ukrainians digital skills.

  • Increase the share of IT in the country's GDP to 10%.

About FTX
FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 3 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About Everstake
Everstake is a Ukraine-based company and the biggest decentralized staking provider in the blockchain industry, trusted by 625,000 users. The company has used enterprise-level hardware to run nodes for the most popular blockchain networks since 2018. Everstake employs 100+ experts across the world and creates complex blockchain products, such as lending protocols, staking pools, blockchain bridges, and marketplaces. The company has been heavily involved in the development of projects like Metaplex, Wormhole, and Everlend.

Media contacts
Liliia Tulupenko, PR & Communications at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: tulupenko@thedigital.gov.ua
M Group Strategic Communications (for FTX): ftx@mgroupsc.com
Vlad Likhuta, Head of Growth at Everstake: v.likhuta@everstake.one

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ukraines-ministry-of-digital-transformation-ftx-and-everstake-launch-crypto-fundraising-site-aid-for-ukraine-301501959.html

SOURCE Everstake

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Journalis

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses Half Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Nektar's stock falls 44% after experimental therapy fails to work in melanoma patients

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 44.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy bempegaldesleuk in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo failed as a treatment for melanoma. The companies had tested the combination against Opdivo in a Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. After discovering the combination did not meet the study's prim

  • China stocks fall on COVID-19 lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • I haven’t even finished my master’s degree and already have $200K in student loans. I am ‘barely getting by’ making $35K a year and living with my ex-boyfriend. How can I tackle this debt?

    Question: I have over $200,000 in student loan debts, most of it lent by the federal government, but a month before finishing my master’s in public health, I had to temporarily withdraw due to some health issues. My payments are paused right now, but I don’t know what I’m going to do when I have to start paying back the debt. Answer: At the outset, paying back $200,000 in student loan debt in a profession that pays a median salary of under $50,000, seems like an impossible feat.

  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Might Provide a New Buying Opportunity Even After Buffett's Purchase

    Some analysts compare oil to tobacco in the 1990s. Despite all the studies showing that smoking damages health, tobacco companies continued doing just fine, outperforming and returning value to the shareholders. The situation isn't much different in the 2020s, except this time, the culprit is the world's energy addiction that cannot be changed on a whim.

  • Nokia stock jumps after Raymond James says it’s OK to buy now

    The U.S.-listed shares of Nokia Corp. got a boost Monday, after Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded the Finland-based network infrastructure company, citing an improving competitive position and market opportunities that exceed expectations.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    It was another rough week for the market, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO)   -- were down 34%, 2%, and 6%, respectively, averaging out to a 14% decline. The S&P 500 declined 2.9% for the week, so my bearish calls that were down an average of 14% were correct.

  • Discovery to combine its Discovery+ with WarnerMedia's HBO Max

    Discovery Inc Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels on Monday provided the most concrete details to date about the media company's plans to combine its Discovery+ streaming service with HBO Max once the acquisition of WarnerMedia closes. Wiedenfels said the services would unite to create a more broadly appealing consumer product, with HBO Max's more "male skewing" scripted series complementing Discovery's reality shows, with their heavily female viewership. "The acquisition power of HBO Max, combined with the retention power of the Discovery content, I think, is going to make for a blowout DTC (direct-to-consumer) product," Wiedenfels told the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, using the industry's term for streaming.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    The tech giant already has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion. How much bigger can this company get?

  • Down 42% in 2022, Can PubMatic Stock Recover?

    The company's digital advertising supply chain is increasingly popular among publishers and buyers even if its stock price is in the dumps.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 6% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. Monthly dividend stocks are a steady source of passive income for people who plan their retirement around dividends. In this […]